2000s tribute band at Downtown Live Thursday

The turn of the century brought with it a wide variety of music.

And “Y2K Kids” will take to the East Main St. stage on Thursday for the fourth concert in the 2026 Downtown Live series playing many of the top hits from that era. The tribute group’s performance features a lineup of pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the 2000s. The music may be familiar, but Y2K Kids is joining the Downtown Live Concert Series lineup for the first time.

Like past years, the free concert will be held at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Liquid Pleasure, 70’s Kids and Elizabeth as Taylor opened the 2026 season, drawing hundreds of folks to enjoy the music and the fun.

June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.

The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live Concert Series veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound.

Folks are invited to bring their lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram “Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.”

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro with support from community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.