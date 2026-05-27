4-H rabies clinic at 5 Bulloch sites Saturday

Clinic schedule
- Middleground Community Building, 8–8:45 a.m.
- Portal Middle High School, 9–9:45 a.m.
- Bulloch County 4-H Office, 10:30–11:15 a.m.
- Southeast Bulloch High School, 12:30–1:15 p.m.
- Nevils Elementary School, 2–2:45 p.m.
The Extension service with the University of Georgia is sponsoring a rabies clinic for area pets on Saturday, May 30, at five locations spread across Bulloch County.
The vaccines for both cats and dogs are $12 each and will benefit Bulloch 4-H. Only cash or checks will be accepted.
According to Bulloch County's Dr. Steve Healy, who will be administering the rabies vaccinations, “While rare, the deadly rabies virus is still a problem in Georgia. It is primarily transmitted to your cats and dogs from bites from racoons, skunks, bats and foxes.
"Vaccinating your pet for rabies can protect your pet as well as your family. Proceeds will benefit Bulloch 4-H as well as the FFA chapters at our local high schools.”