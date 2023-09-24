Eagles fly by Ball State, 40-3

Davis Brin completed 34 of 46 passes for 344 yards with four touchdowns, Michael Lantz kicked four field goals and Georgia Southern beat Ball State 40-3 Saturday.

OJ Arnold added 90 yards rushing on nine carries for Georgia Southern (3-1).

The Eagles now get ready for their Sun Belt Conference opener against Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. Saturday in Paulson Stadium. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

After scoring just 14 points last week at Wisconsin, the Eagle wasted no time matching that total on Saturday. On the first drive, Brin connected with Evan Lester Jr. for a 1-yard scoring pass. On the second drive, OJ Arnold's 38-yard run up the middle set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Brin to Keaton Upshaw.

Lantz made field goals of 41, 26 and 37 yards in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 23-0 halftime lead.

The defense was smothering in the first half, allowing just 59 yards of total offense and four first down with three sacks.

In the second half, Khaleb Hood went over then 2,000 career receiving yard mark with a 35-yard catch down the sideline. Three plays later, he caught a 21-yard touchdown from Brin as he went over 100 yards receiving for the fifth time to tie the school record with Raja Andrews.

Lantz added a 37-yard field goal late in the quarter before Brin hit Anthony Queeley for an 8-yard TD to make it 40-0 with 13:42 remaining in the fourth.

Hood finished with seven receptions for 107 yards.

Defensively, Marc Stampley II led the way with eight tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack. Overall, the Eagles allowed just 37 yards rushing for the game with four sacks and two turnovers.