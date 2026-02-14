Eagles fall to West Virginia in opener of 2026 baseball season

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Mountaineers bats came alive and West Virginia went on to beat Georgia Southern, 15-3.

Due to forecasted weather on Sunday, the final two games of series were moved to a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., with the second game starting 45 minutes after the first game.

Also, Saturday will be Speedway Day, with the first 250 fans receiving a free NASCAR-themed T-shirt.

Georgia Southern's James McCoy beats out the tag attempt by West Virginia catcher Matthew Graveline for a 1-0 lead in the first inning at J. I. Clements Stadium Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Denver Hodges, 4, shows off some fancy dance moves for Gus before Georgia Southern took on West Virginia on opening night for the 2026 season at J. I. Clements Stadium Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern alumnus Jacob Wigand, right, and Statesboro local Reid Tomazin exercise their vocal chords in song while West Virginia gathers on the pitching mound during a timeout at J. I. Clements Stadium Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern pitcher Carter DeGondea strikes out West Virginia batter Armani Guzman in the first inning at J. I. Clements Stadium Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

