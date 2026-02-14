By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Eagles fall to West Virginia in opener of 2026 baseball season
Due to Sunday forecast, GS to play Mountaineers in doubleheader Saturday
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Mountaineers bats came alive and West Virginia went on to beat Georgia Southern, 15-3.
Due to forecasted weather on Sunday, the final two games of series were moved to a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., with the second game starting 45 minutes after the first game.
Also, Saturday will be Speedway Day, with the first 250 fans receiving a free NASCAR-themed T-shirt.