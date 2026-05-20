Conner and Redman head on to runoff in Bulloch commission race; Martin re-elected to school board

Meanwhile, in the nonpartisan Board of Education race in District 5, which encompasses about one-eighth of the county’s population, incumbent Glennera Martin, now in her 12th year on the board, garnered 308 votes, or 55.9% of the total, to challenger Jessica L. Jones’ 243 votes, or 44.1%.

Glennera Martin

After 17 in-person early voting days and the polls being open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Bulloch County’s turnout for the primary was just 22.2%, with 11,249 county residents participating, while the county had 50,694 “active” registered voters.

At the top of the ballots, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff stood unopposed for the Democratic nomination in his re-election bid, but five Republicans vied for their party’s nomination to challenge him. In Bulloch County, Earl L. “Buddy” Carter captured 3,298 votes for the local Republican lead, to 2,380 votes for Mike Collins, 71 for John F. Coyne III, 1,035 for Derek Dooley and 194 for Jon McColumn.

However, statewide it was Mike Collins with almost 41% of the votes and Derek Dooley with a little over 29% who appeared headed for the runoff, with 156 of 159 localities reporting as of 11 p.m.

In the party primary contest for governor, Burt Jones and Rick Jackson were the top vote-getters among Bulloch County Republicans, with Jones getting 2,931 votes, or almost 41.5%, here to Jackson’s 2,642 votes, or almost 37.4%. Jones also held the lead statewide, with 38.3% of the votes to Jackson’s 32.6% as they leave behind six other candidates and head for the June 16 runoff.

Meanwhile, among Democrats, Keisha Lance Bottoms ran away with her party’s nomination for governor, emerging from a field of seven hopefuls with 2,336 votes, or almost 61%, in Bulloch County, where Jason Esteves polled a distant second place with 588 votes, or 15.3%. Statewide, as of 11:30 p.m. with 158 of 159 localities reporting, Bottoms had captured more than 56% of Georgia’s Democratic-ballot gubernatorial votes, while Esteves trailed with 18.4% and Mike Thurmond was third with 13.1%.

In the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, Blake Tillery had the lead in Bulloch County with 2,454 votes, or 35.8%, followed by John F. Kennedy with 1,684 votes, or 24.6%, and Greg Dolezal with 1,068 votes, or 15.6%. Four other candidates trailed with smaller shares. But statewide, Kennedy had captured 27.3% of the votes to 23% for Dolezal, so those two appeared likely to go on to a runoff, after Tillery garnered about 19.2% of the state total.

In the Democratic primary race for lieutenant governor, Josh McLaurin got 1,514 Bulloch County votes, or 42% of the local total, to 1,514 votes, or 36.2%, for Nabilah Parkes and 787 votes, or 21.8%, for Richard N. Wright. Statewide, McLaurin and Parkes were also the leaders and were set for a runoff.

This report will be updated and expanded later Wednesday with results of other races and some additional information about the runoff.