Rockin’ Out Alzheimer's concert set for July 31

The Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation’s 13th annual Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s fundraising concert is set for Friday, July 31 in The Blue Room in Statesboro.

The annual concert is one of the region’s signature charitable music events – last year’s sold-out concert raised a record $132,000 for Alzheimer’s awareness, caregiver support and nursing scholarships across Southeast Georgia.

The 2026 concert is headlined by “Wanted,” a Bon Jovi tribute band, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $30, which includes all fees, and are on sale at rockinoutalzheimers.org. All proceeds will benefit the foundation’s mission to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and provide educational and financial resources to families living with it.

“Last year was a night we’ll never forget – a sold-out room and the most we’ve ever raised at a single concert,” said Chandler Dennard, co-founder of the Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation. “Every dollar of that $132,000 stays right here in our community, helping caregivers who are doing some of the hardest work there is and putting more nurses through school. Bringing Wanted to The Blue Room this summer felt like the right way to keep that momentum going. Bon Jovi songs are made for a crowd, and this crowd shows up for a cause.

“Alzheimer’s touches almost every family in some way, and the resources just aren’t always there when people need them. That’s what this concert is about. Whether you come for the music, the mission, or both, you’re helping us keep the Caring Closet stocked and put another nursing student on the path to caring for someone’s mom or dad.”

Since its founding in 2012, Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s has raised more than $1.3 million to support programs, including the foundation’s Caring Closet, caregiver education initiatives and nursing student scholarships at Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Technical College.

Sponsorship packages are available now for businesses and individuals who want to support the cause. Interested sponsors can visit rockinoutalzheimers.org or contact ROAD directly for details.