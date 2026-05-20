Savannah sees 2.5% dip in container trade

For the fiscal year to date (July–April), Georgia Ports has handled approximately 4.7 million containers (TEUs) in the Port of Savannah, a decrease of 2.5 percent or 118,422 containers.

For the month of April, the port handled 443,650 20-foot equivalent container units in April, a decrease of 71,850 TEUs or nearly 14 percent compared to the same month last year, when GPA achieved its busiest April on record. Port officials said April 2025 was a record volume month where customers were front-loading their cargo prior to tariffs.

“Our customers are managing through a softer market with higher operating costs,” said Georgia Ports President and CEO Griff Lynch. “The Georgia Ports Authority remains focused on delivering capacity for the longer term so when the market changes we are ready to seamlessly absorb their growth.”

GPA’s 10-year plan forecasts 54 percent growth with a $5 billion investment plan to add five new container berths in Savannah and one new Rollon/Rolloff berth in the Port of Brunswick. No other U.S. port is expanding at that scale.

To prepare for anticipated growth, both in vessel size and overall cargo volumes, a series of infrastructure projects are under way in the Port of Brunswick. The enhancements include a new, $100 million berth for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo, improvements to outdoor storage for vehicles, dredging and other harbor modifications.

The Port of Brunswick handled 64,305 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in April, an increase of 1,367 units or 2 percent. In that overall number, heavy equipment accounted for 4,694 units, an increase of 308 units or 7 percent. For the fiscal year to date, Brunswick has handled 639,574 RoRo units, a decrease of 85,213 units or 11.8 percent.

For the second year in a row, the Port of Brunswick maintained its position as the nation’s busiest port for automobiles in 2025, handling 779,000 units of autos, plus more than 53,000 units of heavy machinery, representing both import and export movements.



Gainesville inland port opens

GPA’s newest inland port in Georgia, the Gainesville Inland Port, opened May 4, launching direct rail service between Northeast Georgia and the Port of Savannah.

The new facility offers shippers a direct rail connection to Savannah’s 40 global vessel services. The inland port is expected to transition 26,000 containers from truck to rail in its first year, reducing highway congestion and emissions tied to a 600-mile roundtrip drive.

Served by Norfolk Southern, the $134 million project will ultimately provide capacity for up to 200,000 containers annually.