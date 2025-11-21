Eagles face Old Dominion in final home game of 2025 season

The Georgia Southern football team is coming off one of their most impressive offensive performances in knocking off Coastal Carolina 45-40 Saturday at Paulson Stadium improving to 5-5 on the season and leaving themselves one win away from being bowl eligible. This week, the Eagles will get their first of two chances to get their sixth win when they host Old Dominion.

The Eagles were led last Saturday by a record-breaking performance from running back O.J. Arnold, who became the first Eagle player to catch, run and pass for a touchdown in a game. He also put up 267 yards on the ground and two touchdowns and had 52 yards receiving and a score to go along with a 75-yard touchdown pass.

“O.J. has built up trust with our staff over the past four years,” said coach Clay Helton. “We have seen his ability and the kind of big plays he can provide. His performance was probably the best I have ever seen as a coach at his position. Not many players can do all the things he did for us Saturday. Credit to coach Ryan Aplin for believing in him and allowing him to attempt those plays.”

The Eagle also showcased a balanced offensive attack in passing for more than 300 yards and rushing for over 300 yards. French led the way through the air with 269 yards and two scores, but they also had three different players throw touchdown passes, with French, Arnold and Weston Bryan each having a touchdown pass.

“Playmakers make plays and our playmakers are shining right now,” Helton said. “This is the second week in a row we have had the player of the week in our conference. Cam Brown caught three touchdowns in the game; O.J. and J.C did what they did. Marcus Sanders Jr. is on his way to having his best season by far. Dalen Cobb and Ahmon Green are coming on strong, so you have five seniors and J.C. all playing at the highest level at the right time for us.”

This week, the Eagles go in as a nine-point underdog against Old Dominion. The Monarchs are currently battling for the east division top spot and are 7-3 and 4-2 in conference play. They are averaging 32 points per game and their defense has limited opponents to just 21 points per contest.

ODU is led by quarterback Colton Joseph. The dual-threat weapon leads his team with 2,378 yards passing and 20 touchdowns and is also their leading rusher with 816 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“They are so balanced,” Helton said. “The thing that makes it all go is the quarterback, Colton Joseph. He is not only the leading rusher but he has an elite arm. It’s hard to just slow them down at all. You have to hope you can get some turnovers or some third down stops. They not only score 32 points per game, but their defense is second in the league in scoring and have allowed only six total points in the last two games. This is a great challenge and what November is all about.”

Saturday will also be senior day, too, as this year’s group plays their final game at Paulson Stadium. While every senior year means a lot to the coaching staff, Helton admits this group is especially important to him.

“This is going to be very emotional for me because a lot of these guys are the first ones to come in with our staff,” Helton said. “I think about Dalen Cobb, O.J. Anderson and Pichon Wimbley and these are guys who chose to be with us the first year. Coming off a three-win season we were changing offenses and there were a lot of unknowns. I am hoping and praying we can win Saturday and they will be the first class to have gone to four-straight bowl games.”

Georgia Southern and ODU are set for a 1 p.m. start at Paulson Stadium.