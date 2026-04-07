Measure makes ambulance rides more affordable for Georgians

ATLANTA — People in Georgia who get injured badly enough to need an ambulance ride could worry less about the shock to their pocketbook if they have insurance and if Gov. Brian Kemp signs House Bill 506 into law.

The Georgia General Assembly sent Kemp the “Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act” last week on the final day of this year’s legislative session.

It would cap insurance costs for any ambulance ride requested by a first responder, with the amount indexed to a multiple of Medicare.

The same copayment, coinsurance or deductible charge would apply to ambulance rides whether or not they are in the insurer’s network. And the ambulance company would directly bill the insurance company.

“If someone has private insurance, that will be billed rather than self-pay on an ambulance ride,” said Sen. Shawn Still, R-Suwanee, who was responsible for overlaying HB 506 with the ambulance language.

The injured are not in a position to negotiate the cost of an ambulance ride, he said, so regulation is needed.

The underlying bill started out last year as a tobacco cessation measure. It passed the House in that form a year ago, then the Senate retrofitted it as a vehicle for the ambulance billing language.

The Senate passed the new measure unanimously Tuesday, and the House agreed to the changes Thursday, after passing a similar measure, House Bill 961, early last month.

“If I have a heart attack, I’m not going to negotiate,” said Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, the chief sponsor of HB 961, before it passed with just one vote in opposition. “Get me to the hospital quick!”

After HB 961 sped through the House, it stalled in the Senate.

HB 506 moved more slowly but made it to the finish first. It will go into effect Jan. 1 if Kemp allows it to become law.