Blanchard Equipment’s new Statesboro facility now open

Blanchard Equipment announced Monday its new facility at 708 Miller St. Extension is now open.

The company will host a grand opening celebration on April 24 and April 25, when the public is invited to tour its state-of-the-art facility on a 10-acre site located on the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Miller Street Extension.

In a release, the company stated: "The new location represents a significant investment in both customer service and employee experience, designed to better serve the agricultural, residential and construction communities across the region."

Prior to Monday's opening, Blanchard had operated out of its dealership location on Stockyard Road since 1997.

The facility has a fully climate-controlled service shop, which is one of the first of its kind in the industry. The shop is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, crane support and the capacity to service large agricultural machinery — allowing technicians to complete demanding jobs safely and efficiently.

"We are incredibly excited to be fully moved into this new facility and to see our team working in a space that truly reflects the importance of what they do every day," said Matt McMahon, CEO of Blanchard Equipment. "This building was designed with our people in mind, so they have the tools, training environment and support they need to serve customers who rely on us to manage their land efficiently and confidently.

Blanchard Equipment broke ground on construction of its new facility in June 2024 and announced Monday, April 6, that the complex on the 10-acre site located at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Miller Street Extension is now open. (JIM HEALY/staff)



"We're especially proud to offer one of the first fully climate-controlled shops in the industry. Our technicians are the backbone of everything we do, and they deserve a comfortable environment where they can perform at their best."

The new Statesboro location also features:

➤ A dedicated Learning Center to keep employees up to date on the latest John Deere technologies, while also offering a flexible space available for community events and private reservations.

➤ A large John Deere-exclusive equipment showroom, along with a separate, dedicated space for parts, service, and handheld power equipment.

➤ A full lineup of equipment offerings, including lawn mowers, compact tractors, compact construction equipment, hay equipment, and large agricultural machinery.

➤ An expansive parts storage warehouse designed to maximize on-hand inventory, improving efficiency and minimizing customer downtime.

And you don't have to be a farmer to find what you need at Blanchard Equipment. From home owners keeping their lawns looking sharp to commercial growers making a living, Blanchard caters to all agricultural and landscaping needs. They specialize in sales, parts, service and precision agriculture.