Statesboro native serving aboard future Navy warship

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — Seaman Apprentice Tazayiaha Crawford of Statesboro joined the U.S. Navy a year ago and was just assigned to serve aboard the "Bougainville," in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Crawford graduated from Statesboro High in 2024 and she said the skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those she found in Statesboro.

"I learned the importance of discipline (in Statesboro)," Crawford said. "I also learned to respect my elders and respect the rank of those who have more experience than me."

After her first year in the Navy, Crawford serves as a quartermaster.

"I joined the Navy for stability," she said. "I didn't want all the debt that would be required if I went straight to college after high school. Now, if I choose to go to college, I'll have the resources to earn my degree without going into debt."

This is the second ship named in honor of the Bougainville World War II campaign. The current Bougainville is known as a Pre-Commissioning Unit, or PCU, which is a designation used by the Navy to describe crews aboard vessels under construction prior to official commissioning.

In a release from the Navy, the Bougainville is described as "a large-deck amphibious assault ship, Bougainville is nearly three football fields long, with a crew of more than 1,200 that can support up to 1,800 troops and their equipment."

Crawford already has had notable experiences during her first year of military service.

"I am most proud of being stationed in Japan," Crawford said. "I served for about six months in Yokosuka assigned to USS Milius."

As Crawford and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, she said they take pride in serving their country.

"Serving in the Navy means pushing myself to be sharper than I was yesterday," Crawford said.

In 2026, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation's defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Crawford is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

"I want to thank my mom and brother for always being there for me when I felt like giving up," she said.