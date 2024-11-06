The once deep position of quarterback has taken a big hit as Georgia Southern quarterback Dexter Williams has officially left the Eagle football team and is entering the transfer portal. Williams played in five games for the Eagles this season and helped Georgia Southern come from behind to defeat Marshall and most recently South Alabama. Williams completed 19 of 30 passes this season for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 45 yards and one touchdown.
Eagle quarterback Dexter Williams leaves team