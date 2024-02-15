Devils use big run to key win in region semis

The Statesboro Blue Devils were able to blow open a close game with an 18-0 third quarter run as they knocked off Greenbrier 67-53 to advance to the region championship Friday at 8:30 against Bradwell.

The Blue Devils struggled from outside in the first half and Greenbrier heated up late in the second to take a 32-31 lead over the Blue Devils. Statesboro attacked the basket in the third quarter and turned up the defensive intensity as they were able to turn a 35-34 deficit into a 52-35 lead and went on to cruise from there.

“We worked all week in practice to try and not rely on three pointers to win a game,” said Statesboro coach Keith LeGree. “We wouldn’t even let them shoot a three in practice when we were preparing for the game. We forgot things for a while, but really came out and started driving to the basket and playing our game in the third quarter.”

Statesboro was led by Raylin Grant with 18 points while Kam Mikell and Ja’Caiden Cone had 13 points each. The big surprise Wednesday night was the play of senior Mike Goodman who seemed to give the team a lift scoring seven of his nine points during the decisive 18-0 run.

“Mike has played his butt off in practice and that means a lot to me,” LeGree said. “He is always sitting on the bench and encouraging his teammates and tonight I gave him a chance to start the game, and he responded with a big night for us and really gave us a spark in the second half.”

The win secures at least a home state playoff game and Friday the Blue Devils will take on Bradwell for the region championship. The Tigers beat Ware County 63-58 in overtime. The two teams split in the regular season. The girl’s championship will take place at 7:00 between Statesboro and Ware County and the boy’s game between Bradwell and Statesboro will be at 8:30.