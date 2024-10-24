Devils still pushing for playoff berth

The Statesboro Blue Devils kept their state playoff hopes alive with an impressive 21-13 win over Evans Friday at Womack Field. The Blue Devils are currently 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play as they hit the road for Guyton Friday and a matchup with winless South Effingham.

Coming off a 49-0 loss to Brunswick the Blue Devils rebounded nicely with a complete game as they had over 300 total yards of offense with 125 on the ground and 208 through the air. The Statesboro defense also came through with a pair of turnovers and stopped Evans on three different fourth down drives while the offense was a perfect five for five on fourth down.

“I thought it was overall our best game to date over a good opponent,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We had a chance kind of put it away when we were inside their one-yard line and fumbled, but aside from that we played a solid game. I think what I was most proud of was at the end of the game we took over with over four minutes to play and our offense was able to run out the clock.”

The ability to come through in a close game is what Dobson has been preaching to his team throughout the year about the process of continuing to improve.

“Our guys are buying in to what we are asking them to do,” Dobson said. “That process doesn’t just start on Friday night. It means watching film and having meeting on Monday. Having really physical practices on Tuesdays and more meetings. It means taking care of your body and hitting the weight room and even more of what we ask as well as doing things on your own. Our guys are seeing when they buy in there is success.”

The process continues Friday with a trip to South Effingham. The Mustangs are winless on the season, but Dobson has been quick to point out they have put up some points in their last few games and cannot be overlooked.

“It doesn’t matter if we are playing the No. 1 ranked team or the team with the worst record in our region, it is about sticking to your process,” Dobson said. “I think they found a little bit of an identity Friday and scored 27 points. The key to the game is going to be getting on them early and put a little doubt in their minds. If we play fast and up to our standard I like our chances.

Statesboro and South Effingham are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday in Guyton.