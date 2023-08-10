Devils ready to start new regime

Matt Dobson has never shied away from adversity or a challenge. Having come to Georgia Southern as a quarterback Dobson found himself down in the depth chart and wanted to do anything he could to get on the field. Dobson moved to the defensive side of the ball and became an All-Conference performer at safety.







He is taking that same mindset with him in his return to Bulloch County as the head coach of the Statesboro Blue Devils. Having started in February Dobson has tried his best to comb the halls and get athletes to come back to the football field. After a productive spring the Blue Devils will face off against their first opponent Friday night in a scrimmage at Long County.





“We have a lot of inexperienced guys on this football team and I am anxious to see them perform,” Dobson said. “It’s not necessarily just young guys, but we also have some seniors who haven’t played football in a while, or some that have just waited for their turn and some young guys as well and I am excited to see what they can do Friday under the lights.”





Not only will this be a great chance for Dobson to see what the players do under the lights on a Friday night, but it will also be the first time for his staff to work out things in a game atmosphere.





“It will definitely be a good trial run for us as a staff,” Dobson said. “We have tried to make sure we are over prepared from a logistical standpoint. It will be good for us from a substitution standpoint and communication wise. You try and prepare the best you can but nothing is the same as an actual game.”





The Blue Devils went 3-8 last year and were 2-3 in region play as they just missed out on the state playoffs. On offense the Blue Devils lose leading rusher Jordan Lovett and leading receiver James Flagg who both went on to sign college scholarships. The Blue Devils return four-star athlete Kam Mikell who will move from under center and try and wreak havoc on defenses primarily at receiver. Bruce Yawn will take over at quarterback and be counted on to helm the new spread offense Dobson has implemented.





“I think one thing that stands out to me so far is how well our receivers have done,” Dobson said “We have four seniors in three receiver spots. Josh Howard played some last year and of course Kam Mikell will be the focus of a lot of defenses wherever he lines up. I have also been pleased with the work by Raylin Grant who came to us from the basketball team, and Aiden Lewis who has just played baseball the past three years.”





Dobson has also liked what he has seen from Yawn at quarterback, and said there will be quite a few running backs getting their chances Friday night. The offensive line was banged up most of last year, and unfortunately, they have suffered a few injuries again this season. Dobson hopes to get center Mathis Lanier back soon and said some of the younger players from a year ago are stepping into starting positions this year and he is optimistic about their progress.





On defense the Blue Devils lose a few starters from a year ago including Nebraska signee Leslie Black, but return quite a few talented players including linebacker Amontrae Bradford who has received some offers from a few Power-5 conference schools as well as last year’s leading tackler Creighton Horst.





“I think our linebacker crew is the strength of our defense,” Dobson said. “Amontrae, Creighton and Austin Anderson have really been impressive. Everywhere else on defense is pretty young. The secondary is almost all new guys, up front Cam Jackson played a lot last year as a freshman and we have a few seniors there who have waited their turn.”





Dobson hasn’t set any goals in terms of wins and losses but feels it is important to get Statesboro back to the standard that has been set at Statesboro throughout the years.





“I tell our guys the standard is the standard and it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Dobson said. “Our standard is best effort, love and toughness. Being our best at everything we do, playing with great effort and loving one another. If we can do those things day in and day out the scoreboard will take care of itself.”





Statesboro opens he regular season Aug. 18 at Glynn Academy.