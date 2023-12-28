Devils dominate Bryan County

Bryan County gave Portal all they could handle Dec. 15 as the Panthers survived with a 51-50 victory. Wednesday night the Statesboro Blue Devils had no problem with Bryan County as they jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 74-33 victory in the first of three games taking place in the Gentlemen's Classic at Statesboro High.







In what may have been the Blue Devils most impressive outing of the season Statesboro was scoring from inside and out, and hounded the Bryan County offense the entire game. The Blue Devils hit nine three-pointers in the game and were led by Raylin Grant with 17 points while Cam Wilkerson added 15 points and 13 rebounds.





“We knew coming in they were going to play us in a 1-2-2 zone,” said Statesboro coach Keith Legree. “We prepared for this because it is also what Portal and Southeast Bulloch play and I think we did a good job with it tonight. We took what the defense gave us whether that was an outside shot, or driving to the basket. We got out to a good lead and we played defense for the entire game.”





The Blue Devils came out a little flat and Legree called a quick timeout. Leading 10-9 the Blue Devils then went on a 17-2 run capped by three pointers from D.J. and Cam Wilkerson. Statesboro outscored Bryan County 20-9 in the second quarter as they jumped out to a 37-19 halftime lead.





In the second half the Blue Devils continued to increase their lead as Kam Mikell came up with a pair of steams and converted with a dunk and a layup. In the fourth Legree emptied his bench but still managed to outscore Bryan County 21-9.





“I really like what we have seen from some of our younger guys lately,” LeGree said. “They are getting some valuable playing time and when they do they seem determined to hold the score or even build on it. We have a couple tough, emotional games coming up and I hope we are ready for them.





Statesboro will host Southeast Bulloch Thursday at 7 p.m.in a boys only game. Statesboro will then look to avenge their lone loss of the season Friday as they take on No. 1-ranked Portal at 7 p.m.