Bulloch Academy stays undefeated; Statesboro, SEB and Portal all fall in region games

Bulloch Academy opened their 2024 home schedule Friday night in Gator Alley with a strong win over Robert Toombs Christian Academy, 42-7. The Gators also stayed undefeated and are now 4-0 on the season.

BA goes back on the road next week to face John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville on Friday, Sept. 13.

Southeast Bulloch also looked to stay undefeated Friday, traveling to Savannah to take on an always strong Calvary Day squad. The Yellow Jackets fell, 40-6, and are now 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in region play.

SEB comes back to Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet next Friday, Sept. 13 to take on Johnson-Savannah in another region match-up.

Statesboro High was looking for their second win of the season and first in region play, but lost on the road in Evans to Greenbrier, 43-14.

The Blue Devils (1-2) will try to even their region record next Friday, Sept. 13 when Glynn Academy comes to Womack Field.

Jankins County took some measure of revenge Friday at the Portal Athletic Complex for losing the region championship last November to Portal, defeating the Panthers, 48-19.

Portal (1-2) goes to Pembroke next Friday, Sept. 13 to take on Bryan County.

Local scores

State scores

Adairsville 44, Woodland Cartersville 14

Allatoona 30, Holy Innocents' 21

Appling County 32, Swainsboro 12

Aquinas 22, Hephzibah 14

Armuchee 46, Southeast Whitfield 13

Athens Academy 47, John Milledge 14

Baldwin 51, Cross Creek 22

Bethesda Academy 12, John Paul II, S.C. 3

Bremen 31, McNair 14

Brooks County 26, Worth County 7

Buford (GA) 52, Roswell 17

Burke County 50, Warren County 12

Cairo 63, Kathleen, Fla. 24

Callaway 36, Cook 23

Calvary Day 40, Southeast Bulloch 6

Camden County 62, Ribault, Fla. 6

Carrollton 63, Lithia Springs 0

Cedartown 44, Pepperell 0

Centennial 34, Discovery 0

Central-Carrollton 43, Villa Rica 28

Charlton County 42, Yulee, Fla. 14

Chattooga 45, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20

Collins Hill 27, Parkview 10

Commerce 28, Madison County 12

Creekview 63, Lassiter 20

Dawson County 14, Banks County 7

Dodge County 33, ACE Charter 28

Douglas County 21, Hughes 14

Druid Hills 28, North Springs 13

Dublin 49, Washington County 0

East Forsyth 34, Chestatee 7

East Paulding 38, Hiram 27

Eastside 34, Archer 16

Etowah 24, Chapel Hill 22

Fellowship Christian School 38, Osborne 13

Flint River 37, Central Fellowship 7

Georgia Christian 12, Fullington 8

Gordon Lee 17, Heritage-Catoosa 14

Grayson 28, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 14

Harris County 27, Dougherty 6

Hillgrove 24, Marietta 21

Holy Ground Baptist 46, Kings Way Christian School 0

Jeff Davis 30, Tattnall County 6

Johnson-Savannah 14, Islands 8

Kell 31, Wheeler 13

Kennesaw Mountain 27, Johns Creek 24

Lafayette, Fla. 43, Brookwood School 0

Lamar County 62, Rutland 7

Lambert 49, Cherokee 41

Laney 34, Oglethorpe County 14

Lumpkin County 49, Dunwoody 35

Manchester 42, Macon County 6

Miller County 45, Marion County 8

Mitchell County 40, Turner County 32

Norcross 41, Walton 14

North Cobb 43, Cass 14

North Hall 35, East Hall 16

North Oconee 36, Clarke Central 13

North Paulding 39, South Paulding 14

Northside-Columbus 32, Monroe 7

Oconee County 45, Loganville 7

Ola 7, Jones County 3

Peach County 35, Crisp County 7

Peachtree Ridge 41, Mountain View 7

Pebblebrook 39, Meadowcreek 6

Pierce County 35, Wayne County 0

Pinewood Christian 38, Thomas Jefferson 0

Pope 34, Sprayberry 23

Providence Christian 27, Mount Pisgah Christian 12

Putnam County 28, Haralson County 3

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 27, John Curtis Christian, La. 12

River Ridge 44, Woodstock 14

Sequoyah 50, Riverwood 7

Southwest Georgia Academy 30, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Spencer 29, Griffin 15

Stockbridge 24, Eagle's Landing 14

Taylor County 32, Georgia Military 0

Telfair County 12, Lanier County 7

Tiftarea 22, Frederica 9

Toombs County 33, Rome 29

Trinity Christian-Dublin 40, Augusta Prep 14

Trion 22, Model 12

Union County 49, Murray County 6

Valdosta 35, Jesuit (FL), Fla. 28

Valwood 42, Pelham 28

Wesleyan 40, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Westminster 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 13

White County 55, East Jackson 27

Whitefield Academy 35, Social Circle 14