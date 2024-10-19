By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch Academy, Portal earn shutout wins on the road, Statesboro wins at home
GHSA 1

After falling out of the No. 1 spot, Bulloch Academy traveled to Savannah and took it out on St. Andrews, steamrolling to a 55-0 win Friday Night.

The Gators stayed undefeated, moving to 8-0 and 2-0 in region play. BA will close its regular season next Friday, Oct. 25 with its annual rivalry game against Pinewood in Gator Alley.

Portal got back on track with a 35-0 shutout of cross-county rival Claxton Friday night on the road.

Now 3-4 and 2-3 in region play, the Panthers face Screven County next Friday, Oct. 25 at the Portal Athletic Complex.

With a chance to stay solidly in the state playoff race, Statesboro was able to hold off  Evans, winning 21-13 Friday night at Womack Field.

The Blue Devils stand at 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play with a game against winless South Effingham next Friday night Oct. 25 in Guyton.

Friday's Scores

 

Local Scores

Bulloch Academy 55, St. Andrew's 0

Statesboro 21, Evans 13

Portal 35, Claxton 0

 

State Scores

Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7

Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34

Augusta Christian 34, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 23

Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7

Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20

Benedictine Military 40, Wayne County 0

Blessed Trinity 26, Westminster 0

Brooks County 39, Lanier County 13

Brookwood 32, Peachtree Ridge 29

Brunswick 61, Lakeside-Evans 34

Buford (GA) 50, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 18

Cairo 43, Dougherty 35

Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6

Callaway 53, Pike County 0

Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7

Campbell 35, Paulding County 14

Carrollton 63, East Coweta 10

Carver-Atlanta 42, Therrell 0

Cass 27, Dalton 0

Central-Carrollton 23, Harris County 14

Clinch County 34, Irwin County 28

Coffee 14, Houston County 0

Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17

Columbus 42, Kendrick 6

Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14

Dacula 23, Mountain View 14

Darlington 31, Model 0

Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20

Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7

Douglass 50, North Clayton 8

Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17

Dutchtown 21, Morrow 14

Early County 36, Pelham 22

East Paulding 45, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7

Effingham County 37, Greenbrier 7

Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6

Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, White County 23

Hapeville 25, Lovett 15

Harlem 24, Westside-Augusta 0

Harrison 47, Osborne 0

Hart County 40, East Jackson 10

Heard County 27, Bremen 14

Hebron Christian Academy 42, Stephens County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7

Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23

Hiram 52, Allatoona 7

Hughes 46, Northgate 0

Jackson County 27, Winder-Barrow 10

Jenkins 18, Long County 17

Kell 61, Centennial 49

LaGrange 49, Troup County 21

Lakeview Academy 38, Athens Christian 11

Lambert 42, Forsyth Central 7

Lee County 67, Veterans 10

Lincoln County 34, Lake Oconee 3

Locust Grove 43, McDonough 25

Lowndes 33, Camden County 7

Madison County 35, Cedar Shoals 3

McIntosh 29, Banneker 22

Mill Creek 51, Discovery 0

Mitchell County 8, Miller County 7

Monticello 31, Social Circle 29, OT

Morgan County 36, Jackson 7

Mt. Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Norcross 30, Berkmar 14

North Cobb 56, Cherokee 10

North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13

North Gwinnett 55, Meadowcreek 6

North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16

North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14

Northeast-Macon 39, Central-Macon 0

Northwest Whitfield 38, Adairsville 14

Parkview 27, Duluth 14

Peach County 45, Bainbridge 14

Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0

Pepperell 35, Haralson County 20

Perry (GA) 31, Ware County 21

Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Franklin County 6

Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14

Ringgold 20, Sonoraville 14

Rockdale County 26, Grovetown 21

Rockmart 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Rome 63, South Paulding 0

Roswell 59, Lanier 42

Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21

Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0

Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14

Seminole County 30, Terrell County 0

Sequoyah 38, River Ridge 35

Sherwood Christian 58, Fullington 14

Shiloh 40, Arabia Mountain 33

Spencer 16, Shaw 7

Starr's Mill 36, Northside-Columbus 6

Stephenson 45, Riverdale 6

Stone Mountain 38, Cross Keys 0

Tattnall Square 28, John Milledge 17

Thomas County Central 62, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0

Thomson 38, Laney 12

Tiftarea 35, Brookwood School 14

Trion 43, Greenville 12

Tucker 33, North Springs 9

Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 20

Unity Christian 60, Notre Dame Academy 8

Walton 42, Etowah 7

Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 22

West Forsyth (GA) 35, North Forsyth (GA) 10

West Laurens 56, Hephzibah 28

Westfield (GA) 17, Brookstone 10

Westover 16, Monroe 7

Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0

Woodland Cartersville 29, Southeast Whitfield 26

Worth County 54, Bacon County 24