Bulloch Academy, Portal earn shutout wins on the road, Statesboro wins at home

After falling out of the No. 1 spot, Bulloch Academy traveled to Savannah and took it out on St. Andrews, steamrolling to a 55-0 win Friday Night.

The Gators stayed undefeated, moving to 8-0 and 2-0 in region play. BA will close its regular season next Friday, Oct. 25 with its annual rivalry game against Pinewood in Gator Alley.

Portal got back on track with a 35-0 shutout of cross-county rival Claxton Friday night on the road.

Now 3-4 and 2-3 in region play, the Panthers face Screven County next Friday, Oct. 25 at the Portal Athletic Complex.

With a chance to stay solidly in the state playoff race, Statesboro was able to hold off Evans, winning 21-13 Friday night at Womack Field.

The Blue Devils stand at 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play with a game against winless South Effingham next Friday night Oct. 25 in Guyton.

Friday's Scores

Local Scores

Bulloch Academy 55, St. Andrew's 0

Statesboro 21, Evans 13

Portal 35, Claxton 0

State Scores

Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7

Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34

Augusta Christian 34, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 23

Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7

Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20

Benedictine Military 40, Wayne County 0

Blessed Trinity 26, Westminster 0

Brooks County 39, Lanier County 13

Brookwood 32, Peachtree Ridge 29

Brunswick 61, Lakeside-Evans 34

Buford (GA) 50, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 18

Cairo 43, Dougherty 35

Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6

Callaway 53, Pike County 0

Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7

Campbell 35, Paulding County 14

Carrollton 63, East Coweta 10

Carver-Atlanta 42, Therrell 0

Cass 27, Dalton 0

Central-Carrollton 23, Harris County 14

Clinch County 34, Irwin County 28

Coffee 14, Houston County 0

Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17

Columbus 42, Kendrick 6

Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14

Dacula 23, Mountain View 14

Darlington 31, Model 0

Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20

Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7

Douglass 50, North Clayton 8

Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17

Dutchtown 21, Morrow 14

Early County 36, Pelham 22

East Paulding 45, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7

Effingham County 37, Greenbrier 7

Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6

Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, White County 23

Hapeville 25, Lovett 15

Harlem 24, Westside-Augusta 0

Harrison 47, Osborne 0

Hart County 40, East Jackson 10

Heard County 27, Bremen 14

Hebron Christian Academy 42, Stephens County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7

Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23

Hiram 52, Allatoona 7

Hughes 46, Northgate 0

Jackson County 27, Winder-Barrow 10

Jenkins 18, Long County 17

Kell 61, Centennial 49

LaGrange 49, Troup County 21

Lakeview Academy 38, Athens Christian 11

Lambert 42, Forsyth Central 7

Lee County 67, Veterans 10

Lincoln County 34, Lake Oconee 3

Locust Grove 43, McDonough 25

Lowndes 33, Camden County 7

Madison County 35, Cedar Shoals 3

McIntosh 29, Banneker 22

Mill Creek 51, Discovery 0

Mitchell County 8, Miller County 7

Monticello 31, Social Circle 29, OT

Morgan County 36, Jackson 7

Mt. Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Norcross 30, Berkmar 14

North Cobb 56, Cherokee 10

North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13

North Gwinnett 55, Meadowcreek 6

North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16

North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14

Northeast-Macon 39, Central-Macon 0

Northwest Whitfield 38, Adairsville 14

Parkview 27, Duluth 14

Peach County 45, Bainbridge 14

Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0

Pepperell 35, Haralson County 20

Perry (GA) 31, Ware County 21

Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Franklin County 6

Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14

Ringgold 20, Sonoraville 14

Rockdale County 26, Grovetown 21

Rockmart 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Rome 63, South Paulding 0

Roswell 59, Lanier 42

Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21

Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0

Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14

Seminole County 30, Terrell County 0

Sequoyah 38, River Ridge 35

Sherwood Christian 58, Fullington 14

Shiloh 40, Arabia Mountain 33

Spencer 16, Shaw 7

Starr's Mill 36, Northside-Columbus 6

Stephenson 45, Riverdale 6

Stone Mountain 38, Cross Keys 0

Tattnall Square 28, John Milledge 17

Thomas County Central 62, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0

Thomson 38, Laney 12

Tiftarea 35, Brookwood School 14

Trion 43, Greenville 12

Tucker 33, North Springs 9

Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 20

Unity Christian 60, Notre Dame Academy 8

Walton 42, Etowah 7

Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 22

West Forsyth (GA) 35, North Forsyth (GA) 10

West Laurens 56, Hephzibah 28

Westfield (GA) 17, Brookstone 10

Westover 16, Monroe 7

Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0

Woodland Cartersville 29, Southeast Whitfield 26

Worth County 54, Bacon County 24