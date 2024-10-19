Bulloch Academy, Portal earn shutout wins on the road, Statesboro wins at home

After falling out of the No. 1 spot, Bulloch Academy traveled to Savannah and took it out on St. Andrews, steamrolling to a 55-0 win Friday Night.
The Gators stayed undefeated, moving to 8-0 and 2-0 in region play. BA will close its regular season next Friday, Oct. 25 with its annual rivalry game against Pinewood in Gator Alley.
Portal got back on track with a 35-0 shutout of cross-county rival Claxton Friday night on the road.
Now 3-4 and 2-3 in region play, the Panthers face Screven County next Friday, Oct. 25 at the Portal Athletic Complex.
With a chance to stay solidly in the state playoff race, Statesboro was able to hold off Evans, winning 21-13 Friday night at Womack Field.
The Blue Devils stand at 3-4 overall and 2-3 in region play with a game against winless South Effingham next Friday night Oct. 25 in Guyton.
Friday's Scores
Local Scores
Bulloch Academy 55, St. Andrew's 0
Statesboro 21, Evans 13
Portal 35, Claxton 0
State Scores
Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7
Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34
Augusta Christian 34, Cardinal Newman, S.C. 23
Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7
Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20
Benedictine Military 40, Wayne County 0
Blessed Trinity 26, Westminster 0
Brooks County 39, Lanier County 13
Brookwood 32, Peachtree Ridge 29
Brunswick 61, Lakeside-Evans 34
Buford (GA) 50, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 18
Cairo 43, Dougherty 35
Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6
Callaway 53, Pike County 0
Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7
Campbell 35, Paulding County 14
Carrollton 63, East Coweta 10
Carver-Atlanta 42, Therrell 0
Cass 27, Dalton 0
Central-Carrollton 23, Harris County 14
Clinch County 34, Irwin County 28
Coffee 14, Houston County 0
Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17
Columbus 42, Kendrick 6
Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 14
Dacula 23, Mountain View 14
Darlington 31, Model 0
Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20
Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7
Douglass 50, North Clayton 8
Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17
Dutchtown 21, Morrow 14
Early County 36, Pelham 22
East Paulding 45, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7
Effingham County 37, Greenbrier 7
Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6
Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, White County 23
Hapeville 25, Lovett 15
Harlem 24, Westside-Augusta 0
Harrison 47, Osborne 0
Hart County 40, East Jackson 10
Heard County 27, Bremen 14
Hebron Christian Academy 42, Stephens County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7
Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23
Hiram 52, Allatoona 7
Hughes 46, Northgate 0
Jackson County 27, Winder-Barrow 10
Jenkins 18, Long County 17
Kell 61, Centennial 49
LaGrange 49, Troup County 21
Lakeview Academy 38, Athens Christian 11
Lambert 42, Forsyth Central 7
Lee County 67, Veterans 10
Lincoln County 34, Lake Oconee 3
Locust Grove 43, McDonough 25
Lowndes 33, Camden County 7
Madison County 35, Cedar Shoals 3
McIntosh 29, Banneker 22
Mill Creek 51, Discovery 0
Mitchell County 8, Miller County 7
Monticello 31, Social Circle 29, OT
Morgan County 36, Jackson 7
Mt. Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Norcross 30, Berkmar 14
North Cobb 56, Cherokee 10
North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13
North Gwinnett 55, Meadowcreek 6
North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16
North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14
Northeast-Macon 39, Central-Macon 0
Northwest Whitfield 38, Adairsville 14
Parkview 27, Duluth 14
Peach County 45, Bainbridge 14
Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0
Pepperell 35, Haralson County 20
Perry (GA) 31, Ware County 21
Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Franklin County 6
Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14
Ringgold 20, Sonoraville 14
Rockdale County 26, Grovetown 21
Rockmart 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Rome 63, South Paulding 0
Roswell 59, Lanier 42
Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21
Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0
Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14
Seminole County 30, Terrell County 0
Sequoyah 38, River Ridge 35
Sherwood Christian 58, Fullington 14
Shiloh 40, Arabia Mountain 33
Spencer 16, Shaw 7
Starr's Mill 36, Northside-Columbus 6
Stephenson 45, Riverdale 6
Stone Mountain 38, Cross Keys 0
Tattnall Square 28, John Milledge 17
Thomas County Central 62, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0
Thomson 38, Laney 12
Tiftarea 35, Brookwood School 14
Trion 43, Greenville 12
Tucker 33, North Springs 9
Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 20
Unity Christian 60, Notre Dame Academy 8
Walton 42, Etowah 7
Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 22
West Forsyth (GA) 35, North Forsyth (GA) 10
West Laurens 56, Hephzibah 28
Westfield (GA) 17, Brookstone 10
Westover 16, Monroe 7
Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0
Woodland Cartersville 29, Southeast Whitfield 26
Worth County 54, Bacon County 24