Bulloch Academy beats Brookstone; will play for state title at Paulson Stadium
With a chance to play for the state title last year, Bulloch Academy fell to Brookstone, 24-22, in Gator Alley.
Friday night, also in Gator Alley, BA didn't let their opportunity to win a state championship slip away again, beating Brookstone, 20-14. The Gators will get their chance to earn that state title next Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. in Paulson Stadium.
Bulloch Academy also stays undefeated at 11-0 and will play First Presbyterian Day in the GIAA Class AAAA championship game.