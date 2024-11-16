Bulloch Academy beats Brookstone; will play for state title at Paulson Stadium

With a chance to play for the state title last year, Bulloch Academy fell to Brookstone, 24-22, in Gator Alley.

Friday night, also in Gator Alley, BA didn't let their opportunity to win a state championship slip away again, beating Brookstone, 20-14. The Gators will get their chance to earn that state title next Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. in Paulson Stadium.

Bulloch Academy also stays undefeated at 11-0 and will play First Presbyterian Day in the GIAA Class AAAA championship game.

Bulloch Academy cornerback Ike Hubbard (4) celebrates after intercepting a Brookstone pass in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy quarterback Sam Hubbard celebrates as the clock runs out on the Gator's 20-14 victory over Brookstone on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy defensive lineman Braylon Cone, right, gets a sack on Brookstone quarterback Broughton Branch during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy defenders Jack Lanier, left, and Land Kennedy team up to recover a Brookstone fumble in the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy's Parker Chance, right, steps in front of Brookstone's Dillon Terry for an interception in the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy's Shamar Jenkins, front, leaves Brookstone defender Harrison Baker grasping air during a third quarter run on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy's Billy Crider, right, hauls in a touchdown pass behind Brookstone defender Maxwell Jones in the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bulloch Academy's BJ Smart rips off a long run to the Brookstone two yard line to set up a fourth quarter score on Friday, Nov. 15. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





