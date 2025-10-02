Bulloch Academy back at home

The Bulloch Academy lost for the first time in nearly two years with a 27-18 defeat to John Milledge on Sept. 12. Since then, the Gators have reeled off two wins and have outscored their opponents by a combined 90-26.

“I think the loss to JMA really helped our team focus,” said Gator coach Aaron Phillips. “We didn’t play a great game but we hung right in there with arguably the best team in GIAA. I like the way we have responded. We’ve scored almost 100 points in our last two games. I like the way our offense is clicking and our defense is coming around.”

After playing their last two games on the road Phillips is excited to be back home as the Gators are set to take on Hilton Head Christian.

“The impressive thing to me is that we have been able to say focused while playing on the road,” Phillips said. “Now we get a chance to come back home and play before our home crowd at Gator Alley so I hope we play even better.”

The Gators have had to deal with some scheduling issues this week as this was supposed to be their bye week but they changed things around after an early season game with Augusta Christian was cancelled when they dropped football.

As for the game on the field Hilton Head Christian comes in with a record of 2-4 and will bring in a passing attack the Gators haven’t seen too much this year.

“They were the state champions just two years ago,” Phillips said. “They know how to win and they aren’t just going to come here and roll over. They have a 6-4 quarterback who has already committed to Navy and can really throw the ball around and a few weapons he can throw it to. Their coach has been there a while and they will be ready. “



