Bulloch Academy aims for 3-0 start on road against Augusta Christian

The Bulloch Academy Gators head into week 3 with a 2-0 record. After squeaking out a 19-18 win over Portal in their season opener the Gators struggled a bit in the first half last week before coming alive in the second half for a 38-13 win at Claxton.

“We have to do a better job of playing with a sense of urgency and executing all the time,” said BA head coach Aaron Phillips. “We have rushed for over 900 yards in our two games and when you do that you should probably put up a few more points than we have. We had some turnovers against Portal and some penalties in both games that really stopped a few of our drives. Penalties are going to happen but we have to do a better job of smelling blood in the water and go down and score when we get down to the red zone.”

One area Phillips feels confident in is the Gator offense. Last week against the Tigers Bulloch Academy had 3 players each go over 100 yards rushing as Shemar Jenkins had 183 yards and 3 touchdowns, Donye Garvin had 112 yards and two scores while Ike Hubbard added 114 yards rushing.

“Our offensive line has done a great job of helping our talented backs have big nights,” Phillips said. “To have three kids over 100 yards rushing is impressive and something I don’t think we were even able to do last year. We have some depth over there on that side of the ball and have already had to dip in a bit, but we didn’t miss a beat.”

This week the Gators look to move to 3-0 with a trip to Augusta Christian. The Lions enter the game 0-2 on the season and have been outscored 76-19. Last year the Gators won easily 51-7 but coach Phillips isn’t expecting them to just roll over Friday.

“It will be more of a challenge this week as Augusta Christian has some pretty good athletes,” Phillps said. “Mark Ethridge was a long-time coach at Jefferson County and he does a great job with those kids. They have played a tough schedule but I feel like he has them going in the right direction. I feel like we are big and we are hard to stop. This past week we took a step in the right direction and I am confident we can take another step with a win this week.”

Bulloch Academy and Augusta Christian are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Martinez.