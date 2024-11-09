Blue Devils season comes to a close with 31-8 loss to Lakeside

The Statesboro Blue Devils had an outside shot at making the postseason but it all started with beating Lakeside. The Panthers came in 8-1 and in second place in the region. Friday the Blue Devils got a chance to see why they’ve impressed so many other teams as the Panthers knocked off Statesboro 31-8 ending the Blue Devils season. “Credit to Lakeside they are the second seed in the region for a reason,” said Statesboro coach Matt Dobson. “They executed and made plays throughout the game and we didn’t make them.”