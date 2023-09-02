Blue Devils rally falls short at Effingham as they lose 24-19

In their season opener, the Statesboro football team committed five turnovers and lost to Glynn Academy 21 to nothing. Last week against Southeast Bulloch the Blue Devils were turnover free and earned their first victory of the season. Friday night in Springfield the turnover bug reared its ugly head once again and three turnovers proved costly in a one score game, as Statesboro lost to Effingham County 24 to 19.

Last year the Rebels came into Womack Field, winless on the season while Statesboro was 1-1. The Rebels won that game, and went on to win the next seven in route to advancing to the state playoffs. This time around the score was much closer, but four turnovers ended up playing a key role in the as Statesboro falls to 1-2 and Effingham improves to 1-2.

“Once again our kids battled and played tough, but once again we have to clean up the mistakes,” said Statesboro coach Matt Dobson. “I’m tired of saying it but if we don’t turn the football over and don’t make mistakes on special teams, I think we win this game for sure tonight. You can’t continue to give the defense short field and make these costly mistakes and beat a good team.”

Statesboro High's Raylin Grant grabs a touchdown pass from quarterback Bruce Yawn with 2:07 left in the game to cut Effingham County's lead to 24-19 in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 1. The Rebels were able to run out the clock on their subsequent possession. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Blue Devil defense came out strong and actually gave the offense the ball back in the first quarter after an interception from Jycarri Lovett. The offense actually went backwards going three-and-out including a 14-yard sack so Effingham took over at midfield. The Rebels drove deep, but the Statesboro defense held them to a 27-yard Mason Lein field goal to make it 3-0.

On the ensuing kick the Rebels squib kicked. The ball went off a Statesboro player and the Rebels recovered at the 30-yard line. A.J. Butts capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the second for a 10-0 Rebel lead.

Statesboro looked as though they would respond as they pulled off some trickery with a pass from Bruce Yawn to Kam Mikell who then fired deep to a wide-open Raylin Grant at the Effingham 15-yard line. Two plays later Yawn was hit and fumbled. 6-0, 330-pound Aslem Green recovered and rumbled 40-yards to the Statesboro 32-yard line before Creighton Horst came through with a potential touchdown saving tackle.

The Blue Devil defense held Effingham on a fourth and short attempt and then the Statesboro offense finally hit paydirt. Yawn found Kam Mikell across the middle and Mikell blew past the Rebel defense for a 63-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 10-7.

Effingham then put together an impressive 8-play 62-yard drive capped by a 17-yards touchdown run up the middle by Jayden Evans for a 17-7 lead. Yawn was later picked off at midfield just before the half as the Rebels led by 10 at the break.

Statesboro cut into the lead early in the third quarter as Yawn found running back Elijah Wells in the flat and Wells went 30-yards for the touchdown. The Blue Devils elected to go for two but a high snap left the score 17-13.

Effingham extended their lead on a fourth and two handoff to Butts who went 14-yards for the touchdown and a 24-13 Rebel lead.

The Statesboro defense gave the offense great field position early in the fourth quarter as they forced a fumble which was recovered by Rem Jordan at the Rebel 23-yard line. Statesboro would get to the 10-yard line but the drive stalled and a 27-yard field goal attempt by Keith Howard sailed just wide left to leave the score 24-13.

Statesboro would eventually find the end zone with just over two minutes to play as Yawn hit Grant in stride for a 30-yard score. Effingham was able to run out the clock though after a 35-yard run by Evans on third and short.

Effingham County running back Jayden Evans, front, holds off charging Statesboro High linebacker Rem Jordan during the fourth quarter in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Statesboro threw for a season high 243 yards, but were held to a season low of -3 yards rushing on 20 carries. Effingham had a more balanced attack with 181 yards rushing and 73 yards rushing. 44 of their 73 yards rushing came on the final two plays of the game.

“We can’t keep putting our defense on the field with turnovers and special teams mistakes,” Dobson said. “Once again the kids battles and I love the effort but we have to clean things up quickly.”

Up next for Statesboro they are off Friday and host Wayne County Sept. 15. Up next for Effingham they come to Bulloch County to take on Southeast Bulloch this Friday at 7:30 at Fred Shaver Field.