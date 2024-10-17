Blue Devils need to hit the gas pedal

The Statesboro Blue Devils had a lot of success a few weeks ago against Glynn Academy at Womack Field, but struggled mightily at Glynn County Stadium last Friday, as they fell behind 42-0 at the half and eventually lost to Brunswick by a final of 49-0.

The Blue Devils currently sit 2-4 and 1-3 in region play.

Head coach Matt Dobson is hoping his team is able to learn from their loss to Brunswick but also put it behind them as Statesboro prepares for Evans Friday at Womack Field.

“Obviously we were out of a routine with the hurricane shutting things down for 10 days,” Dobson said. “We come back and now it is fall break and we have to deal with that as well. We have been trying to practice in the mornings to avoid things in the evenings with the fair and other things. Our kids have done a good job focusing on this week and we are excited about getting back to playing at home Friday.”

This week the Blue Devils welcome in the 3-3 Evans Knights who are also 1-3 in region play. The Blue Devils still have four region games left but can ill afford a loss to Evans if they have any shot at the postseason.

The Knights are coached by former SEB head coach Barrett Davis. They are led offensively by junior running back Breyden Johnson who is 5-3 and 165-pounds and has 316 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Quarterback E.J. Hogan has thrown for 378 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 182 yards and five scores. The most dominant player on the field though will be UGA commit Mason Short who is 6-6 and 315-pounds.

“They are obviously going to try and run the football,” Dobson said. “They have a huge kid who has already committed to Georgia and they are going to run behind him and some other solid offensive lineman they have. They have played multiple quarterbacks with one being more of the runner, one is more of the passer and another who can do both. You have to pay attention and see what quarterback is in there to get an idea of what they may do.”

Dobson feels this will be a close game and thinks the Blue Devils will have to have to maintain ball security on offense and create some chaos on defense.

“We haven’t done a great job of creating turnovers and that is something we will need to do Friday

night,” Dobson said. “We have to hold onto the ball and be solid on special teams. If we can do those two things we will have a great chance to win.”

Statesboro is set to host Evans Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Womack Field.