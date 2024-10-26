Blue Devils air it out in 41-7 victory over South Effingham

Most of the offensive success for the Statesboro Blue Devil football team has come on the ground. Friday in Guyton Blue Devil quarterback Beckham Jarrard set a school record with five passing touchdowns in the first half alone. Statesboro jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 41-7 victory over South Effingham to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in region play keeping their state playoff hopes alive. “We talked about starting fast and we did that tonight,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We scored on the opening possession, created a turnover and scored again. I’m proud of our guys for playing up to our standard and no matter the opponent, doing what we needed to do.”