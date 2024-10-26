Most of the offensive success for the Statesboro Blue Devil football team has come on the ground. Friday in Guyton Blue Devil quarterback Beckham Jarrard set a school record with five passing touchdowns in the first half alone. Statesboro jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 41-7 victory over South Effingham to improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in region play keeping their state playoff hopes alive. “We talked about starting fast and we did that tonight,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We scored on the opening possession, created a turnover and scored again. I’m proud of our guys for playing up to our standard and no matter the opponent, doing what we needed to do.”
Blue Devils air it out in 41-7 victory over South Effingham