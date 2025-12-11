Bear signs with Alabama

Southeast Bulloch offensive lineman Bear Fretwell made things official Thursday afternoon as after signing an official letter of intent with the University of Alabama last week he and his family gathered with friends and coaches to have a signing ceremony.

Bear and his brother Forest both came to Southeast Bulloch to play football having been home schooled. Bear didn’t play varsity football until his sophomore year but showed great promise with athleticism and footwork as he quickly climbed up the recruiting charts and ended up at the same school known for another famous “Bear” in Bear Bryant.

“It really shows what I have been through as far as training and not having played football for too long,” Fretwell said. “The reason I chose Alabama is the developmental aspect of Alabama. You see the way the guys go into the program and then how they come out with many going to the NFL. I want to go to a place like that so I can find a way to follow my dreams to play in the NFL and I just really want to thank all my coaches and players for helping push me to get here.”

Fretwell actually joins former Southeast Bulloch offensive lineman Justin Smiley as Jackets who became members of the Crimson Tide. Smiley went on to play six seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, Dolphins and Jaguars. The 6-7 290 pounder impressed SEB coach Jared Zito from the first day he came onto campus.

“I think he had that younger brother motivation to do well after he saw how hard Forest was doing,” Zito said. “Bear has done a great job developing himself as a college ready offensive lineman the past 3 years. He has all the measurables and is extremely athletic at the same time. It is a rare combination that will give him an opportunity to play for a long time if he continues to put the work in.”