BA Tennis bids farewell to seniors

We continue our salute to the seniors who played spring sports who had their seasons come to a close due to schools shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Bulloch Academy tennis coach Casey Webb gives us his thoughts on seniors Janna Beth Marsh, Jake Wasdin, Lane Thompson, Riley Joyce and Ethan Dasher.





“Janna Beth played first doubles at BA and had a record of 2-0 before the season ended,” Webb said. “From a coach's perspective, Janna Beth is one of the most coachable, hardworking, tennis players I have ever coached. She came to every practice with the right attitude and gave it her all every time she was on the tennis court. She always improved from every match she played in.”





“Jake Wasdin is a senior who unfortunately had his season cut short due to an injury he suffered during wrestling season,” Webb said. “From a coach's perspective, Jake is one of the most coachable players I have ever had on a tennis team. He always gave it all he could, and did everything that was expected. He was always a hard working, consistent, and outstanding gentleman.”





“Lane played second singles at BA and had a record of 2-0 before the season ended,” Webb said. “From a coach’s perspective, Lane was always a consistent player who gave it all he had, every time he stepped on the court. He came to practice every time with the right attitude. Lane was an outstanding, consistent, and hardworking gentleman.”

“Riley played second doubles at BA and had a record of 1-0 before the season ended,” Webb said. “From a coach’s perspective, Riley did everything that was expected and had a great attitude. He was a hardworking and outstanding gentleman.”





“Ethan played second doubles at BA and had a record of 2-0 before the season ended,” Webb said. “From a coach’s perspective, Ethan always improved from every match he played in and gave it all he had, every time he stepped on the court. He always came to practice with the right attitude.”