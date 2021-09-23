Area softball teams brace for stetch run

Bulloch County softball teams are in good positions to make a state playoff push as the regular seasons are winding down.







Tuesday the Bulloch Academy Gators held off Pinewood at home winning 3-2 behind solid pitching from Sydney Priest and the hitting of Allie Beth Pressley and Caroline Baird.





“Allie Beth is really seeing the ball right now and came through with the big hits and runs we needed,” said Gator coach Nikki Perkins. “Sydney really kept their bats in check and of course Caroline came through with what proved to be the game winning run”





Pressley helped start the scoring with a single in the first. She eventually moved over to third and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Addie Becker.





The Patriots tied the game in the third after a Gator error, but Bulloch Academy got another run back in the fourth as Pressley led off with another single and was brought home by Becker once again with a ground ball to first for a 2-1 lead.





The Gators got another run in the fifth as Baird sent a long fly ball to left field. The ball bounced off the top of the fence and fell over for a home run, her first of her career.

“I was so proud for Caroline,” said Perkins. “She has really been working so hard the past two years and seeing her muscle that one just over the fence I was really happy for her.”





The Gators ended up needing that run as the Patriots got another run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right center by Emily Moncrief, but with the tying run on third Priest enticed Morgan Blalock into a ground ball which she picked up and fired to first for the final out.





Priest allowed only four hits and one earned run in the game while striking out three. She also only issued one walk as the Gators improved to 12-6 overall and are 5-1 and in first place tied with Trinity.





“We have a big game with Trinity next Tuesday,” said Perkins. “It will be senior night and if we take care of business with Robert Toombs this week that game will probably be for the region championship.”





Perkins graduated and played at Portal and the Panthers are making some noise this year. Portal got a no-hitter Wednesday from Riley Lamb as they knocked of Jenkins County 8-0 at home to improve to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in region play.





The Panthers have been red hot recently at the plate and with Lamb on the mound. They have six home runs in their last two games with Blair Brannen and Lamb each having two home runs and Kelci Williams and Emma Yates each coming through with a home run as well.





Wednesday Brannen led the way going 3-3 with three RBI. Maggie Brannen and Lamb both went 2-3 and Yates and Brannen each had home runs.

Up next for the Panthers they have a rematch with Jenkins County in Millen Thursday afternoon at 5:30.





The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets are currently in first place in their region and for the second straight year have had quite a few games cancelled for health issues as they are 7-3 overall and 3-0 in region play.





The Jackets swept a doubleheader Wednesday as they knocked off Beach 17-0 and Savannah High 15-0. Alana Banrnard threw a no hitter for the Jackets and went 3-3 with three home runs and six RBI at the plate in the first game. In the second game Delanie Thames went 2-2 with a home run and three RBI Isabella Cruz was 2-2 with two RBI and Megan Newham hit a home run.





Up next for the Jackets is a home tilt against Jenkins set for 5 p.m. Thursday evening.





The Statesboro Blue Devils are currency 3-12 overall and 2-5 in region play. They had their game Tuesday with South Effingham rescheduled as it was cancelled due to rain, Next up the Blue Devils will host Bradwell Friday at 6:00 at Mill Creek Park. The Blue Devils play Glynn Academy Monday at 5:00 in a game in which they will honor former head coach Jim Simmons.



