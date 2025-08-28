After tough loss to open season, Portal looks to get back on track

The Portal Panthers began their 2025 season with big expectations and put on a show for more than a half as they took on the defending state champs of Bulloch Academy Aug. 16 in the Erk Russell Classic at Paulson Stadium.

The Panthers faded after halftime en route to a 49-20 loss, but with a bye week under their belt and a home date with Twiggs County slated for Friday, the morale is still running high.

“We definitely had some letdowns and didn’t play as well as we could have, but we can’t let one bad quarter define us with so much of the season left to play,” Portal head coach Jason McEachin said. “There are places where we need to improve, but it’s not like we’re hitting a panic button or searching for a new identity.”

Despite the opening loss, the resolve of McEachin and his team show the strides that have been made within the program as Portal has positioned itself as a formidable opponent — even winning a 2023 region title — after years spent near the bottom of the standings.

“I feel like there’s a trust built up,” McEachin said. “That’s with our players as well as our coaches. Everyone is taking ownership of where we fall short and where we can get better and help the team the next week.”

When Friday’s game kicks off at the Portal Athletic Complex, 13 days will have passed since the season opener. Plenty of time to dwell on what went wrong in the opener, but plenty of time to focus on what is still ahead.

"I think everyone wanted to get right back on the field and play the next day after (Bulloch Academy)," McEachin said. "I like that fire, but the week off also meant there was time for things we need to work on."

Fundamentals have been the key for the last week in Portal. The Panthers put points on the board against Bulloch Academy with some highlight-caliber plays, but also gave up possession and points with drives that ended on a lack of execution.

Portal has risen from an afterthought to a region contender over the last few years by winning in the margins, and that's the message McEachin continues to extol.

Friday brings a Twiggs County team to town that was similarly roughed up in its first game of the season. Portal rolled to a win over the Cobras last season, but — like the Panthers experienced a few years ago — Twiggs is finding some stability and starting to build a foundation that can't be taken lightly.

"This is the fourth year we've played each other," McEachin said. "But it's the first time we'll be facing the same head coach for a second straight year. Maybe that means we know more of what to expect, but it also means they're going to be more committed and disciplined in what they do."

With region play still looming, and most of the season still ahead of them, the Panthers know that all of their goals are still within reach, but that there is plenty of work to do to get where they want to be.

"There's more on our plate this year," McEachin said. "I tell our guys all the time. Excellence isn't an act. It's a habit."