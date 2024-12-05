19 new players join Georgia Southern football on National Signing Day

The Georgia Southern football team signed 19 platers Wednesday on National Signing Day for the Class of 2025.
The Eagles singed 10 defensive players, eight on offense and one on special teams. Thirteen of the players are from Georgia, two from Alabama, one each from North Carolina, Florida and Kentucky and a kicker from Duboyne, Ireland, which is located just outside of Dublin.
The Eagles just completed an 8-4 regular season and will find out Sunday which bowl they will play in.
Georgia Southern Football 2025 Early Signees
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Last
Donal Dempsey K 5-11 175 Dunboyne, Ireland ProKick Australia
Caleb Butler LB 6-1 220 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick HS
Tay Mckibbins OL 6-4 310 Atlanta, Ga. Cass HS
Amari Wilson DE 6-2 245 Moultrie, Ga. Colquitt County
Caleb Ellis DT 6-2 280 Roswell, Ga. Milton HS
Braxtin McLester LB 6-3 215 Douglasville, Ga. Douglas County
Elijah Fears DT 6-2 300 Atlantic City, N.J. Irwin County HS
Elijah Ffrench S 6-1 190 Tucker, Ga. Tucker HS
Weston Bryan QB 6-4 240 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Jeremiah Ware WR 5-11 190 Gainesville, Ga. Gainesville HS
Issac Turner OL 6-5 300 Atlanta, Ga. Tucker HS
Brandon Stoner OL 6-4 315 Louisville, Ky. Ardrey Kell HS
Ethan Johnson LB 6-3 215 Decatur, Ga. Decatur HS
Nigel Eldridge Jr. DE 6-2.5 255 Jacksonville, Fla. Beachside HS
Charlie Johnston QB 6-5 200 Moody, Ala. Moody HS
Peyton Plott WR 5-9 175 Auburn, Ala. Auburn HS
Jace Molden OL 6-2 285 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County HS
Colton Veltkamp LB 6-1 225 Bowling Grn, Ky. South Warren HS
Akeondre Chaney CB 6-1 190 Thomaston, Ga. Upson-Lee HS