19 new players join Georgia Southern football on National Signing Day
georgia southern

The Georgia Southern football team signed 19 platers Wednesday on National Signing Day for the Class of 2025.

The Eagles singed 10 defensive players, eight on offense and one on special teams. Thirteen of the players are from Georgia, two from Alabama, one each from North Carolina, Florida and Kentucky and a kicker from Duboyne, Ireland, which is located just outside of Dublin.

The Eagles just completed an 8-4 regular season and will find out Sunday which bowl they will play in.

Georgia Southern Football 2025 Early Signees


Name                         Pos. Ht. Wt.       Hometown                  High School/Last

Donal Dempsey      K 5-11 175           Dunboyne, Ireland   ProKick Australia

Caleb Butler             LB 6-1 220         Brunswick, Ga.         Brunswick HS 

Tay Mckibbins        OL 6-4 310        Atlanta, Ga.                Cass HS

Amari Wilson          DE 6-2 245       Moultrie, Ga.              Colquitt County

Caleb Ellis                DT 6-2 280       Roswell, Ga.                Milton HS

Braxtin McLester   LB 6-3 215        Douglasville, Ga.       Douglas County 

Elijah Fears             DT 6-2 300       Atlantic City, N.J.      Irwin County HS

Elijah Ffrench        S 6-1 190            Tucker, Ga.                 Tucker HS

Weston Bryan        QB 6-4 240        Leesburg, Ga.             Lee County HS

Jeremiah Ware      WR 5-11 190      Gainesville, Ga.         Gainesville HS

Issac Turner           OL 6-5 300        Atlanta, Ga.                Tucker HS

Brandon Stoner     OL 6-4 315         Louisville, Ky.           Ardrey Kell HS

Ethan Johnson      LB 6-3 215         Decatur, Ga.               Decatur HS

Nigel Eldridge Jr.  DE 6-2.5 255    Jacksonville, Fla.      Beachside HS

Charlie Johnston  QB 6-5 200       Moody, Ala.                 Moody HS

Peyton Plott            WR 5-9 175      Auburn, Ala.                Auburn HS

Jace Molden           OL 6-2 285       Leesburg, Ga.              Lee County HS

Colton Veltkamp    LB 6-1 225       Bowling Grn, Ky.        South Warren HS

Akeondre Chaney  CB 6-1 190      Thomaston, Ga.           Upson-Lee HS