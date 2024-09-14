Obituary - Julianne Temples Miller

Mrs. Julianne Temples Miller passed away September 11, 2024, at her home in Statesboro, Georgia after a long and valiant fight against cancer.

Julie was born at Camp Blanding, Florida (Starke, FL) on August 3, 1944 where her father, Dr. Leo Temples, was a doctor in the US Army. Her mother, Edna Mae (Bowen) Temples and her dad were originally from Statesboro.

Julie graduated from Lee High School in Jacksonville and went on to receive a BA in Education from the University of Florida. Julie married Steven Miller (later, Dr. Miller) in October of 1973 and they spent 48 years together before his untimely death in 2021. Julie began her career as an English teacher at Bradford High School in 1968 and taught seventeen years before earning an MA in School Guidance Counseling at the University of North Florida.

She went on to work as a counselor and Dean in the St. Johns County School system as well as Clay County where she retired from Orange Park High School as a guidance counselor. Julie was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Colonist.

Julie loved gardening, dining out, traveling and was an avid genealogist. She found her roots again in Statesboro where she and Steve eventually moved after his retirement from the Bradford County School system as director of Information Services. She was a prominent member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Statesboro Garden Club and a contributor to the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. Julie loved playing bridge and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Wendy Miller of Winter Haven, Florida; cousins Fran McKinley (Buck) of Jackson, Mississippi, Debra Bowen (John) Austin, Texas and Les Kicklighter (Kathy) of Statesboro. Julie will be fondly remembered by close friends; Bonnie Jaeger, Barbara Rushing, Susan & “Tig” Hagans, Nick & Melanie Propps, Magina Bullock & Ken Southwell and Patrick Crawford, among many others.

Visitation was held Saturday, September 14 followed by a graveside service at Eastside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Julie’s name to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2024

