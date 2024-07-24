Obituary - Woody Royal

STATESBORO -- Woody Royal, age 84, passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County.

Woody worked at JP Stevens for several years before he and his wife, Patricia, opened Southside Service Center in 1975.

Woody, Pat and their son, Johnny, were in the daily operations from 1975 until their retirement in 2009.

He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where he was active for many years.

Woody loved antique cars and attending car shows with Johnny. Woody loved to travel and spend time with his family. He enjoyed reading Western books and watching Western movies.

Woody was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Lee Pye Royal; his brother, Talmadge Royal; and his sister, Betty Sprague.

Survivors include his son, Johnny Royal of Statesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service was held Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Janet Odegaard officiating.

Pallbearers were Ken Hagin, Shane Johnson, Tommy Jordan, Jimmy McCall, Matthew McCall and Michael McCall.

There was a private graveside service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 24, 2024

