Obituary - Willodean "Dean" Rewis Kersey

Willodean "Dean" Rewis Kersey passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Monday, December 16, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The Alzheimer’s may have taken her memories, but it didn’t take the love she had for her Lord and Savior, her family and friends.

She was born July 29, 1935, in Tattnall County, Ga. Her parents were Conway Rewis and Lottie Mae Oliver Rewis Powell. She was the oldest of seven children.

She married Otis Kersey on March 20, 1954, and they raised six children together in Port Wentworth, Ga. They were both very active members at Trinity Church of God, formerly Sharon Park Church of God, in Garden City, Ga. Later, when she moved back to Collins, Ga., she became a member at Claxton Church of God.

When Otis (her husband) was diagnosed with ALS, she cared for him until he passed away. Then a few years later when her mother needed her, she sold the house in Port Wentworth and had a house built in Collins, Ga. She and her sister, Carolyn, lived there and cared for their mother until she passed away.

She moved to Southern Manor Assisted Living in Statesboro in September 2021. She lived there until she fell and broke her hip. Soon after rehabilitation, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Brooklet, Ga.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 40 years, Otis Kersey; two sons, Billy Kersey and Ronnie Rich; two grandchildren, Gerald Hilliard and Paula Hilliard Rewis; two brothers, Edward Rewis and John Rewis; two sons-in-law, Edward Cannon and Robert Hilliard.

She is survived by her children, Sylvia Hilliard, Douglas, Ga.; and Paul Kersey, Brunson, S.C.; Alan Kersey (Jeane), Wilmington Island, Ga.; and Thena Redding (Scott), Brooklet, Ga.; daughters-in-law, Nancy Morgan (Carl), Rincon, Ga.; and Teresa Scott, Garden City, Ga.; her sisters, Barbara (Don) Holland and Carolyn Anderson, both of Collins, Ga.; her brothers, Ernest Collins (Sissy), Reidsville, Ga.; and Phil Collins, Collins, Ga.; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to sincerely thank Ralph Cowart and the staff at Southern Manor Senior Living for the care she received while living there. Also, our sincere appreciation to Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the tender care she received from them. Last, but certainly not least, the family would also like to sincerely thank the wonderful caregiver that she had the last few months of her life, Sara Sampson. She was a God-send that we all learned to love.

Pallbearers are Scott Rich, Michael Blankenship, Tyler Kersey, Ethan Bernhard, Wyatt Bernhard and Paul Bernhard.

The family will receive visitors at Leefield Baptist Church at 5294 Brooklet-Leefield Road, Brooklet, GA, on Saturday, December 21, at 10 a.m.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Leefield Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Redding officiating. The graveside service and burial will be at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Bloomingdale, GA, on Saturday, December 21, at 2 p.m.

Statesboro Herald, December 18, 2024

