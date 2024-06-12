Obituary - William Leger

BROOKLET, Ga. -- William Leger, age 80, passed away June 11, 2024, at his home in Brooklet, Georgia.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

William had experience in a variety of different careers, having owned a convenience store, a restaurant and driving long haul trucks.

He loved being outdoors, gardening vegetables and spending time with his family.

He was described as a great cook, both in the kitchen and on the grill.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leamon Ester Leger and Lola Mae Chance Leger; as well as his brother, Leamon Lester Leger.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Leger; his children, Lynnette Leger of Hawaii, Stephen Elliott Leger and Travis William Leger of Brooklet; his brother, Ronald Arch (Linda) Leger; three grandchildren, James Leger, Jonathan Leger and Logan Leger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2024, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2024

