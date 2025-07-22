Obituary - William Jefferson "Bill" Ragans

William Jefferson "Bill" Ragans, age 76, died on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Ga. Bill was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on March 22, 1949, and grew up in Bulloch County.

A skilled carpenter by trade, Bill took pride in his craftsmanship and spent many years building, including his time working for Georgia Southern University.

He was a decorated United States Marine Corps veteran, having served with distinction in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and various other commendations in recognition of his bravery and service.

Bill had a deep love for the outdoors. He found peace in fishing and being near the water, often saying that “the water and the ocean were his church.”

His wisdom, strength and unwavering sense of independence touched all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ragans.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William Ragans Jr. and Amanda Ragans; his bonus son, Patrick Duffy; his sisters, Mary Lou, Delores and Pam; and his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Satonya Smith. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family members, as well as many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





