Obituary - William Carl Bird

William Carl Bird, 82, passed away on May 15, 2026.

Born on April 10, 1944, Mr. Bird lived a life defined by devotion to family, Jesus, hard work and accounting.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Horace Bird; his mother, Katherine Whaley Bird; and his brother, Larry Bird.

Mr. Bird is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rita Bird; his sisters, Lannette Edenfield and Annette Waters; his son, David Bird (Wendy); his daughter, Rhonda Bird; and his cherished grandchildren, Savannah and Tyler.

A proud graduate of Georgia Southern College, Mr. Bird earned his accounting degree in 1970 before obtaining his CPA license. Throughout his career, he worked as a controller and chief financial officer for several construction companies, along with holding numerous other accounting positions over the years.

Even after retirement, his dedication to helping others continued as he kept the books for many non-profit organizations in his community.

Mr. Bird was an active member of Kiwanis and often shared fond memories of time spent at the Pancake House. He often described himself as “a jack of all trades and a master of none — except accounting.” Beyond numbers, however, he was a teacher at heart. He taught his children and many others valuable home repair skills.

Above all else, Mr. Bird loved his family deeply. His steady presence, generous spirit and unwavering love will be missed beyond measure by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family will cherish his memory forever.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bulloch Funeral Care & Cremation.

Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2026

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