Obituary - Wilbur Levert Scott Jr.

SYLVANIA – Wilbur Levert Scott Jr., age 71, of Sylvania, husband of Wanda Heath Scott, passed away on Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.Wilbur was born August 18, 1951, to the late couple, Wilbur Levert Scott Sr. and Correne Williams Scott in Savannah, Ga.Wilbur was a member of Wades Baptist Church.He owned a construction company and worked as a carpenter and a truck driver.Wilbur served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.He enjoyed gardening, fishing and loved spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Simmons and Anita Wilson; and his brother, Mark Scott.Those who will cherish his memories include his wife, Wanda Scott; daughter, Daisy "Tori" Scott; sons, Wilbur Scott III, Shawn Scott; brother, Timothy Scott; grandchildren, Shaylee Crooms, Wilbur Scott IV, Landon Scott, Mary Scott, Westen Scott, Jack Luke Edenfield; great-grandchild, River Scott; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service, officiated by Tammy Brown Smith, will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Wades Baptist Church in Sylvania, Georgia.




