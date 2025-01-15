Obituary - Wallis Cobb

Wallis Cobb, age 95, of Ellijay, Georgia, previously from Statesboro, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 23, 1929, to Wallis G. Cobb Sr. and Mary White Cobb in Macon, Georgia.

Wallis is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; his two daughters, Lisa and Jim Rodgers of Ellijay and Joy Austin of Blairsville, Georgia; grandchildren, Jackson Walton of Cumming, Anthony Rodgers of Ellijay and Morgan Rodgers of Woodstock; and cousins, Haywood Edwards of Milledgeville and John Ayers and wife, Mary Tomas Ayers, of Fayetteville, N.C.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallis and Mary Cobb; and his sister, Virginia Cobb.

Wallis’ family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1942. He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and an honor graduate of Georgia Tech in 1950.

He served in the Army for two years, after which he and his former wife, Bobbie Quick Cobb, moved to Washington, Georgia, where he was associate plant supervisor of Royal Manufacturing Co.

They moved to Statesboro in 1956, where he was an industrial engineer with Brooks Instrument.

In 1984, he married Carol Willbanks Cobb. They were active members at First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. They taught the Agape Sunday School Class for 33 years and sang in the Sanctuary Choir.

He retired from Brooks Instrument in 1993.

After retirement, he and Carol traveled abroad with the Georgia Tech Alumni Group to several countries. They also went on a mission trip to Siberia with others from First Baptist to teach ESL classes.

In 2020, Wallis and Carol moved to Ellijay to be closer to their family. There, they joined First Baptist Church of Ellijay.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

Pallbearers will be David Flanders, Larry Williams, Charles Elmgren, Frank Hook, Freddie Brinson and Jerry Glisson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Medders, Rick Hutchinson, Max Manack, David Jacobs and Jack Anderson.

Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Statesboro Herald, January 15, 2025

