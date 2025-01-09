Obituary - Virginia Anderson Mosis

Virginia Anderson Mosis entered God's kingdom on 21 December 2024, at age 66, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Virginia, or "Ginny" to family, was born to Louise and Bobby Joe Anderson on April 3, 1958, in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a child, she was the fastest girl in the neighborhood, boys included! Brought up in 2nd Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, she was ever present at Sunday school, church services, Wednesday evenings, youth groups and mission trips, and always in the choir with her sweet voice.

Virginia graduated from Ridgeview (Atlanta) High School and then attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for two years. She graduated from the University of Georgia, much to her dad's chagrin, he being a Georgia Tech alum and Distinguished Alumni awardee.

She has been a member of the American Society of Interior Design (ASID), a certification of which she has been very proud. She worked in commercial and residential projects in D.C., Baltimore, Houston, Atlanta (Georgia Tech Alumni Center) and San Antonio, as well as working with Queen Noor and King Hussein of Jordan.

Virginia met Dirk in 1983 in Washington, D.C., and they were married in 1985 at 2nd Ponce in Atlanta.

Dirk Malcolm was born in 1988, Kate in 1993, deceased; and Annie in 2002.

Virginia's giving heart and being a bright light for God was present throughout her life. In Baltimore, she served as a deacon at 2nd Presbyterian. In Sugar Land, Texas, she was a deacon at Southminster Presbyterian, and she has been an active member at First Baptist Church of Boerne as a Sunday school teacher, AWANA helper, mentor to moms, children's choir leader, with God's light shining through her to friends and staff.

Her mission trips have taken her to China and Thailand while at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church of Marietta, Georgia (1986-2001) and Uganda, Peru, Bangladesh and Siberia, Russia, while serving at First Baptist. She loved being a volunteer at Meadowland Charter School in Boerne.

Virginia was an active tennis player, a 3.0-3.5 player, on San Antonio and Boerne teams. She advanced to Nationals with her team in 2019.

She loved gardening and was a member of the Laurel Heights Garden Club.

She loved her family, visiting Atlanta for holidays and joining in their extended family reunions at Hilton Head, South Carolina, an event the family held for over 50 years.

Beyond all, Virginia's love and attention was to Dirk Malcolm and Annie, both graduates of TMI-Episcopal, where Virginia attended football, baseball, volleyball, softball games and fundraisers, and started the school newsletter, "TMI FYI". She was a leader of the Moms in Prayer for the kids. Her support was always there, always loving and guided by her faith in Jesus.

Virginia joins in heaven: her parents, Louise and Bobby Joe Anderson; and baby, Kate.

She is survived by loving family members, Dirk, Dirk Malcolm (Kaleigh), Annie Mosis; brother, Stan Anderson; and nephews, Robert and Brian; sister, Susan Still (Phil); niece, Laura Costlow (Stephen); and grand-nieces, Anna and Leah; niece, Virginia Still; niece, Caroline Daniels (Andrew); sister, Nancy Downs (Bryan); nephews, Walker (Mattie) and Luke Downs.

Virginia and her family wish to thank START San Antonio, Dr. Harrison Yoo, Dr. Marisa Sandera, MD, and her staff and Stone Oak Cancer Treatment Center; Dr. Abenaa Brewster, MD, MHS, and her staff at MD Anderson, Houston; and Summit Hospice, Kim, Minerva, Bryce, Andrea and all the women and staff of First Baptist Boerne, ever present in Jesus, always, and so many other dear friends of Virginia.

Virginia's memorial service celebrated and honored her life of faith at 2 p.m. Saturday, 28 December 2024, at First Baptist Church of Boerne.

The graveside service was in Statesboro, Georgia, on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Virginia loved flowers, but in lieu of them, please kindly consider a donation to First Baptist Church of Boerne (fbcboerne.org) or to a charity of your choice.

