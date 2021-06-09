Obituary - Virgil Lee Frazier

Virgil Lee Frazier, 67, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away in Cincinnati on May 28, 2021, after an extended illness.He was born April 7, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a native of Bulloch County and a 1973 high school graduate of Statesboro High School.Virgil was a convenience store operator for several years until his health failed.He was preceded in death by: his father, Joesph Frazier; son, Tyrone Frazier; granddaughter, Tyeila; and maternal grandparents, James (Sallie) and Amey Roberson of Register, Ga.He is survived by three children, Canestra Frazier of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Aesha Frazier and Andre Frazier of Cincinnati, Ohio; mother, Betty Sue Allen of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Delois Frazier and Cheryl Frazier Shaki of Cincinnati, Ohio; his companion for several years, Elaine J. Johnson; stepchildren, a special uncle, James Roberson Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio; a special aunt, Vanessa Diane Roberson Reed; five grandchildren, several aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 760 North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle, Cincinnati 45229.Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home.www.HerbWalker.com.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



