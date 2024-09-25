Obituary - Tracy Robbins Payne

Tracy Robbins Payne, age 67, died after a brief illness on September 18th, 2024.

She is survived by her son, Charlie Robbins Payne; her brother, Charles Marion Robbins II (Deborah); and her sisters, Cindy R. Moore (Richard) and Patty R. Gould (David); a beloved niece, Tracy Chandler Lewis; and a nephew, Hamilton Gould (Allyson).

She attended Bulloch County Schools and graduated with the class of 1975. She then attended Georgia Southern University, graduating with a degree in early childhood education.

Tracy loved cooking and trying new recipes with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Marion Robbins Jr. and Patricia Mathewson Robbins; and her nephews, Charles Marion Robbins IV (Chaz) and Richard Robbins Gould.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







