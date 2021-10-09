Obituary - Tony William Barbee

Tony William Barbee went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2021, in Statesboro, Ga.Tony attended Oakboro High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served at Fort Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, with his faithful service dog, Monty.Tony married his high school sweetheart, Wanda, while in Anchorage.Following his military service, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Wingate and Winthrop University.Tony began his longtime career with Milliken, moving to LaGrange, Ga., in 1979. Tony loved his work and especially his hobbies, like restoring classic Chevrolet automobiles.Tony is survived by his wife, Wanda Barbee; children, Mandy Fortune (Frank), Brent Barbee (Tonya); grandchildren, Jack Fortune, Cate Fortune, Whitley Barbee, John William Barbee and Samuel Barbee; sisters, Sandra Rusher (Glenn), Rita Barbee; and numerous nieces and nephews.Tony is predeceased by father, Burlie W. Barbee; mother, Lois Barbee; and brother, Michael Barbee.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, October 10th, at 2 p.m. in the Oakboro Cemetery in Oakboro, N.C.A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 17, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in LaGrange, GA.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Rocking Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 2109, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021

