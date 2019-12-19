Obituary - Todd Michael Aldrich

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Todd Michael Aldrich, age 55, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A lifelong resident of Statesboro, Todd was born on September 16, 1964.Todd was a graduate of Georgia Southern University and worked at his alma mater as director of IT Business Services. Over the course of his career, Todd was the business manager for Tim Durden Construction, a partner in Partner’s Antiques and employed with Mike and Deborah Hatten for many years.He was a devoted friend and mentor to many.Todd was an avid fan of Georgia Southern University football and enjoyed attending and traveling to games and cheering on the Eagles. He also enjoyed spending time on the Ogeechee River and hosting low-country boils, fish fries and oyster roasts. Todd was the consummate host and a classic Southern gentleman. He had an unmatched ability to create family from friends and was a source of encouragement, happiness and compassion to all who encountered him. The world is a smaller place without him.Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Sandra Brannen Aldrich and Talmadge Aldrich; grandparents, Monroe and R.E. Aldrich and Lester and Nina Brannen.Survivors include his brother, Brian Aldrich of Long Beach, California; aunts and uncles, Sylvia Hill, Aubrey Aldrich (Joyce), Joyce Saxon (Ray), Harold Aldrich and Deborah Harville (Herman), all of Statesboro; Bill ‘Boots’ Brannen (Melba) of Springfield, S.C.; many cousins and very close friends.Visitation was held Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m.at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Mike Newman officiating.Memorial contributions can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



