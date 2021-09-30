Obituary - Timothy Charles “Foots” Allmond

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Timothy C. Allmond, 61, of Metter, Ga., on September 17, 2021, at his home with his dedicated wife by his side.Tim was born in Savannah, Ga., on May 31, 1960, to TC and Mary Helen Allmond. He grew up in Savannah, Ga., and graduated with honors from Savannah High School in 1978.After graduation at the age of 18, Tim started as an apprentice boilermaker and retired in 2017 after 39 years as a journeyman mechanic.He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 26 of Savannah, Ga.Tim was a loving husband, father and friend. With a career that often put him away from home, Tim developed deep friendships with those he worked with. Special recognition to longtime friends and co-workers, Gibert “Preacher” Wommack and Wayne “Wildman” Young, among countless others.Known for his unusually long feet, he was lovingly nicknamed “Foots” by his co-workers.Tim always had a funny story to share and was a legendary prankster.He loved fixing up hotrods and muscle cars and enjoyed the serenity of fishing.He was a humble man who helped many people without ever seeking recognition.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Patti Allmond; his children, Tom (and Cassy) Allmond of Kathleen, Ga.; and Travis Wells of Statesboro, Ga.; his three grandchildren, Hunter Kade Wells, Emi Wells and Tommy Allmond Jr.; and his niece, Samantha Beischl.He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane Beischl; father, TC Allmond; mother, Mary Helen Allmond; and stepmother, Rose Allmond.A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, at 1:30 p.m. at George L. Smith State Park Group Shelter.All are invited to share their beloved memories and stories of Tim with family and friends. Lunch will be provided. Dress is casual, come as you are.Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



