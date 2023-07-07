Obituary - Thomas Arthur Nelson, Jr.

Thomas Arthur Nelson, Jr. passed away July 5, 2023 in Beaufort County, SC, at the age of 62. He was at his favorite place with his favorite person.

Tommy was born December 6, 1960 in Savannah, Ga. He was the oldest of 3 children. Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Thomas (Tom) Arthur Nelson, Sr.; his mother Allene Stockdale Nelson; and his brother Charles (Chuck) Edward Nelson.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kimberly (Kim) Grooms Nelson; his daughters Angel Driggers (Josh) and Amanda Kirkland (Denny); son, Chuck Nelson; and sister, Mildred Nelson (Noelle).

Tommy graduated from David Emanuel Academy in 1978. He went on to earn his Bachelors of Business Administration and his Masters of Science in Information Technology from Georgia Southern University. For many years, he served the local school system. His most rewarding role was as Network Engineer for the Bulloch County Board of Education. He loved his job. During this time, he made long lasting friendships with the many teachers, staff and administration that he came to know so well.

Tommy was as laid back as they come. He had a peaceful spirit and enjoyed going with the flow. In his free time, he enjoyed napping and pushing his finger across his iPad instead of being productive.

The camping life was the best life to him. You could find him by the campfire drinking microwaved coffee and eating Beenie Weenie’s out of the can. He enjoyed finding new parks, but Hunting Island was his home away from home. He and Kim loved their time there and camped as often as they could. His fellow islanders soon came to love their Tommy, too, and he loved them back.

He had the best laugh. It was as warm and full as the rest of his personality. His love to laugh was surpassed only by his love of making others laugh. He was a skilled storyteller and his versions were always the best. By the end, you were likely doubled over in tears and not quite sure what was the truth and what was amplified for effect.

Tommy loved all of his family, but his grandchildren were his heart. Nelson, Carson, Ashton, Ellee, Olivia, Jaelyn, Elijah, Josiah and Hazel brought him more joy than they will ever know. He was quick to make a pancake, support their extracurricular activities, and spend countless hours exploring the football field.

He was a beloved husband, father, papa, and brother and we will miss him so.

The family received visitors on July 7 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Driggers, Russell Deloach, Brandon Sullivan, Hunter Zipperer, Joseph Jones, Denny Hulsey, JC Kirkland, and Jonathan Driggers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to CASA Ogeechee 515 Denmark St., Statesboro, GA or Christian Social Ministry 122 E. Parrish St., Statesboro, GA

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2023

