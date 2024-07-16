Obituary - Thomas Allen Hickman

Thomas Allen Hickman, age 72, passed away July 12, 2024, at his home in Brooklet, Georgia.

He was born in Waynesboro, Georgia, to his loving parents, Willie Warren Hickman and Evangeline Long Hickman.

Thomas attended Sardis-Girard-Alexander High School and was an avid baseball player.

After graduation, Thomas followed in his three big brothers' footsteps and began working as a skilled butcher at Buxton’s Grocery in Sardis, Georgia.

Thomas then moved to Milledgeville to attend Georgia College and would later move to Savannah, Georgia, to work as a butcher at Winn-Dixie.

Thomas worked for Great Dane in Savannah, Georgia, as a tool library manager until its closing and then worked for Millworks & Supply Inc.

In 1976, Thomas married Joan Cline Hickman and was a very devoted husband over the years.

Over the years, they fostered many children and volunteered at the Special Olympics.

Thomas had a love for dogs, especially the Shar Pei breed, which provided him with over 40 years of blue ribbons and trophies at dog shows. Thomas' latest companion was a 9-week-old Shar Pei puppy named Wilma.

Thomas was an avid Braves and Falcons fan, archer and motorcycle enthusiast.

He bought his first motorcycle at just 16 years old and was still a bike enthusiast until his recent retirement in July of 2024.

He was a Mason and a member of the Clinton Mason Lodge 54.

Just two weeks ago, Thomas celebrated his 72nd birthday surrounded by his old high school friends and baseball buddies. He was so happy to reunite and reminisce on memories of the past.

Thomas is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Joan Cline Hickman; parents, Willie Warren Hickman and Evangeline Long Hickman; siblings, Donnie Hickman and Raleigh Hickman; sister-in-law, Jannett Waters Hickman; and brothers-in-law, Ben Cowart and Marvin Saxon.

Thomas is survived by his siblings, Hazel Cowart-Saxon of Savannah, Cecil Hickman (Rebecca) of Waynesboro, Helen Davis (Dr. Billy) of Hephzibah, Wanda White (Stephen) of Girard; sisters-in-law, Eva Morris Hickman (Donnie) of Baxley, Shirley Cuevas Hickman (Raleigh) of Long Beach, Miss.

Although Thomas and Joan never had children of their own, they loved to spoil their nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews like they were their own.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.

Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/ or to the Masonic Home of Georgia at https://masonichomeofgeorgia.com/donate.





Statesboro Herald, July 17, 2024

