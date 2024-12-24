Obituary - Talmadge Ramsey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Talmadge Holmes Ramsey Jr., age 78, died on Monday, December 23, 2024, at Memorial Health Hospital.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1964 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended Georgia Military College and Georgia Southern College.

Holmes was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War with the 1st Calvary, and was awarded several medals for meritorious service in combat. He was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas; White Sands, New Mexico; and Yuma proving grounds.

Holmes was honorably discharged in September of 1971 and returned to Statesboro and worked with Donaldson-Ramsey Store for Men and in 1978, purchased the store with Bob Olliff.

Holmes also a real estate developer and developed properties in Amelia Island, Fla.; Tybee Island, Ga.; and Statesboro, Ga.

Holmes was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge Holmes Ramsey Sr. and Frances Mathews Ramsey.

Holmes was born on October 12th, the same date his father and grandfather were born on.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

He served on the board of the Georgia Southern Alumni Association and the Southern Boosters for many years. He also endowed to scholarships at Georgia Southern. He was instrumental in the creation of the Bennett-Ramsey Golf Facility for Georgia Southern and was an avid supporter of Georgia Southern football.

Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Gail McBride Ramsey; and his son, Christopher Alloways-Ramsey. Several cousins also survive.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tracy McBride, Todd McBride, Jeremiah McBride, Justin McBride, Andy Aldred and Matt Blitch.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Searchers Sunday School Class and Jimmy Redding, Tommy Clarke, Bob Sherwood and Kelly Jones.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Anne Waters Ramsey Scholarship and the Holmes Ramsey Golf Scholarship, 1332 Southern Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2024

