Obituary - Steven Sanders

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mr. Steven James Sanders, age 47, died Friday August 30, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1995 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Steven was admitted to Georgia Southern University, where he obtained a Bachelors Administration in Finance, graduating in 1999. He had been employed with Synovus Bank in Statesboro for the past 18 years.

He was a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church where he taught the youth Sunday School Class. Steven was an active member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club, where he served as club treasurer; served as a Georgia Banking School-Chief Grader from 2016 until present; a former board member of the Boys and Girls Club; former member of the Statesboro Bulloch Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and a graduate of the Leadership Bulloch Class of 2011.

Steven enjoyed the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish with his son and wife. He spent many days and nights on the Ogeechee River hunting and fishing with his son.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Danny Sanders and his maternal grandparents, Doy and Alice Boyd.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Kristie Miller Sanders; a son, Dalton Sanders; his mother Patti Sanders; a brother Kevin Sanders (Rebecca); sister, Allison Sanders; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Brenda and Pat Miller and several aunts, uncles, nieces and a nephew.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 1, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson with Rev. Dr. Tony Pagliarullo officiating. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Darron Burnette, Brad Sheffield, Dustin Lanier, Darren Jernigan, Donnie Williams and Bryson Hendrix.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2024

