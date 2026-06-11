Obituary - Steven Michael Strickland

Steven Michael Strickland, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away June 7 after an 18-month battle with stage IV colorectal cancer.

Steve is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna; his son, Mitchell; his brother, Tim (Julia) Strickland of Pembroke; his aunt, Gail Bowers; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Mary Jo Strickland; and his grandparents, Joseph and Emma Barron and LeeMore and Helen Strickland.

A native of Savannah, Steve graduated from Bible Baptist in 1988 and later earned both a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in industrial engineering technology from Georgia Southern University, achieving the distinction of “Double Eagle.”

Steve built a successful career with companies, including Gulfstream Aerospace⁠, Rayonier⁠ and CZM Foundation Equipment⁠. He was passionate about workplace safety, helping others succeed and building strong teams.

An avid hunter, traveler and sports fan, Steve loved cheering for the Georgia Southern Eagles, Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons. Until he was sick, he rarely missed a Georgia Southern football game and treasured time spent with family and friends, whether at the hunting club, on a weekend getaway or gathered around a good meal.

When asked what message he wanted to leave after his cancer diagnosis, Steve’s answer was simple, “Get your scheduled colonoscopy and follow up on any symptoms.”

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the many physicians, nurses, hospice caregivers and healthcare professionals whose compassion, skill and kindness supported Steve throughout his journey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Steve Strickland’s Memorial Fund to support Mitchell’s education, Georgia Southern Baseball or to colon cancer research.

Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2026

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