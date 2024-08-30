Obituary - Stephen Brian Jackson

Stephen Brian Jackson, age 50, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center, after experiencing heart-related issues following knee surgery.

Stephen was born in 1974 to the late Michael and Melanie Jackson in Statesboro, Georgia.

Stephen attended the public schools of Bulloch County, where he was a member of the Statesboro High School ROTC unit.

In 1992, he transferred to West Nassau High School in Callahan, Florida, where he graduated. He was a member of the Senior Class Committee and earned the Florida Alpha Delta Kappa Epsilon Alpha Scholarship. He attended Georgia Southern University. Stephen later went to Ogeechee Technical School, where he earned a degree in computer science.

Stephen worked at various jobs, but spent most of his adult working life as a night clerk for Comfort Inn and Suites in Statesboro.

Mr. Jackson loved his family and missed so many of them who had passed prior to his death.

He also loved computer and board games. He was always delighted to have friends and family to play these games with him. He also had an extensive collection of game-related memorabilia.

He was keenly aware of the politics of the day and followed news broadcasts with an ever-watchful eye.

Stephen was proceeded in death by his brother, Micheal Carey Jackson of Statesboro; as well as his grandparents and aunts and uncles from the Humphrey and Jackson families.

He is survived by his loving aunts, Phyllis Humphrey Hamrick of Savannah, Georgia; and Twyla Humphrey Preising (Dean) of Phoenix, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation to pay respects to the family is planned for a later date.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the American Heart Association.





Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2024

